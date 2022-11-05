ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

darientimes.com

Want to watch UConn men's basketball season opener tonight? Here's what you need to know

The UConn men’s basketball season opener has arrived, as the Huskies host Stonehill Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford (7:30 p.m.) But fans not at the XL will need the Fox Sports App or will need to log into FoxSports.com to see the game in its entirety. The game is televised by Fox Sports — John Fanta on play by play, former Husky Donny Marshall as the analyst — but it will be part of a Fox Sports 1 "look-in" as the network bounces from one game to another on opening night.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
zip06.com

Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats

The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
CLINTON, CT
darientimes.com

What to know about the 2022 CIAC boys soccer state tournaments

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hall rolled to the 2019 Class LL title and was bringing back an even stronger team in 2020 but lost that season to the pandemic. Last season, Hall was unbeaten in the regular season and the No. 2 seed in LL but lost on penalty kicks to eventual champions Farmington in the quarterfinals. Hall (14-0-2) is again the No. 2 seed in LL and again expectations in West Hartford are championship or bust. Hall could get a rematch of its season opener against Simsbury in the second round and Newtown or East Hartford could be looming in the quarterfinals.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round

The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The senior class on the Darien swimming and diving team is relatively small, but it holds a big place in the heart of coach Marj Trifone. For nearly 40 years, Trifone has been a coach with the Middlesex Club’s...
DARIEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Cheers to beer: Connecticut has seen a boom in breweries

NEW BRITAIN – According to beer historian Will Sniss, Connecticut has over 160 beer breweries, when in 2015 it had just over 20, marking a boom in the business of creating one of the world’s most historic beverages throughout the state. As part of a partnership with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Toni Boucher concedes in effort to reclaim CT Senate 26 seat

WILTON — Republican Toni Boucher has conceded in her effort to reclaim the state Senate seat she once held for a decade. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boucher conceded the District 26 Senate race to Democrat Ceci Maher. Maher had garnered about 60 percent of the vote as of about...
WILTON, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hundreds dive in for polar plunge

For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
BRISTOL, CT

