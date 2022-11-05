ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging

Louis Tomlinson finds parenting “challenging” but “rewarding”. The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has “changed” since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago.
KXLY

Michelle Williams ‘learned a lot’ playing Steven Spielberg’s mom

Michelle Williams “learned a lot” playing Steven Spielberg’s mom in ‘The Fabelmans’. The 42-year-old actress stars as Mitzi Fabelman – who is loosely based on Spielberg’s real-life mother, Leah – in the coming-of-age drama film, and Michelle admits that the movie has changed her outlook on life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy