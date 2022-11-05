CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid 60s. Tuesday is still dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO