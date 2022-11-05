Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Mild, Sunny and Breezy Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Gusts will be the the 20s. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.
Fox 19
Dry, Sunny, & Mild Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid 60s. Tuesday is still dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.
Fox 19
Dry and warm start to the week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows down in the mid 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. On Tuesday morning between 5:16 a.m....
Fox 19
Warm sunshine to close the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine. Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but...
Fox 19
Highs in 70s ahead of arctic blast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High temperatures for the second week of November will peak in the 70s, but overnight lows will plunge into the 20s this weekend. Monday will be mostly sunny with light winds. Highs will still be well above normal with thermometers making it up to the mid-60s. Election...
Fox 19
Have you seen her? Alert issued for missing woman with dementia
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old who has dementia. Karen L. Holder, 70, left her Mosswood Court home in Cincinnati shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center. Holder is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair...
Fox 19
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted the second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree to commemorate the historical tradition of harvest in this region two centuries ago on both Saturday and Sunday. Luke Ogonek, West Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County, thinks this event is, “a...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
Fox 19
Dayton, KY indoor smoking ban goes into effect
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents’ opinions are mixed after a local ordinance went into effect Sunday that bans smoking indoors in Dayton, Kentucky. The new ordinance prohibits smoking or vaping inside any business building, which includes offices, hotels, restaurants, bowling alleys and bars. “I know it’s a right that...
Fox 19
2 dead following 2 vehicle crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two vehicle crash in Clinton County on Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say Danny Dunn, 72, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on State Route 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township when he drove left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV, driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.
Fox 19
Van Lith scores 28 as #7 UofL tips off season with 87-68 win over Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith hit 12 of her 20 shots on her way to 28 point night as #7 UofL tipped off the 2022-23 season with an 87-68 over Cincinnati. Florida State transfer Morgan Jones scored 14 points in her Cards debut, hitting 9-13 from the free throw line.
Fox 19
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
Fox 19
Watch: Toby Keith performs surprise duet with Cincinnati’s Jeff Ruby
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After a year of battling cancer, country music star Toby Keith took the stage at a well-known restaurant based in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. On Friday, Nov. 4, Keith surprised patrons with an impromptu performance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington.
Fox 19
Officer involved in crash on Cross County Highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. An officer was investigating another crash on the highway near Daly Road when the second crash happened, according to Hamilton County Dispatch. Police have not said what happened in the second...
Fox 19
2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
Fox 19
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local dog’s bark was certainly worse than its bite for a man accused of breaking into a Walnut Hills home. The victim’s neighbor credits the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, with alerting him to the suspect and slowing the man down while police were on the way.
Fox 19
Newtown officer hit during chase through city
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.
Fox 19
Election Day 2022: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day 2022. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and until 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana. You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name. Check your polling location and voter registration status:. Here is a sample ballot...
Fox 19
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls. On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead...
