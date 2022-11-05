Read full article on original website
The Crown: Who is Penelope Knatchbull and what was her relationship with Prince Philip?
The Crown has returned to our screens with its fifth season, which premiered on Netflix on 9 November.It features a whole new cast as viewers see the royal family move into the nineties. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce play the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke Edinburgh respectively, while other members are played by Dominic West (Prince of Wales), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana, Princess of Wales), Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker-Bowles), Claudia Harrison (Princess Anne), and so on.Fans will also be introduced to a few new characters this season, including Penelope Knatchbull (played by Natascha Mceklhone).Penelope, who is married to...
'The Crown' Re-Creates 'Tampongate' And Other Big Media Moments In Season 5
The show’s fifth season has reached the events of the 1990s, when there was no shortage of media coverage of the British royals.
