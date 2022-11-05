Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle is Upset With Prince Harry After Learning About His Contact with Former Girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Despite everything that life has thrown their way, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always have been a living example of a powerful dynamic duo. There have been numerous rumors of them spitting apart or getting stagnant in their relationship. Nevertheless, the couple has always come stronger than ever. But the string of rumors does not end.
Comments / 0