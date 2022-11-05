Read full article on original website
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler caught 'off guard' at being taken out of World Series Game 6 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies' chances of capturing their first World Series championship since 2008 were dashed on Saturday night, when they lost Game 6 (and therefore the best-of-seven series) to the Houston Astros by a 4-1 final. The most pivotal moment of Game 6 happened in the sixth inning, as Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced starter Zack Wheeler with reliever José Alvarado. Alvarado subsequently surrendered a three-run home run to Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez.
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber greet Phillies fans as team returns from Houston
Reaching the World Series was a surprise for the Phillies, who were 22-29 when Rob Thomson replaced fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3.
Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series
HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them. The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the...
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
With the Offseason in Full Swing, Difficult Decisions Lie Ahead for the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies offseason is officially in full swing. With numerous free agents and potential options, difficult decisions lie ahead.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
The Astros bested the Phillies in the World Series. And Obama, Biden and Trump campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
NBC Sports
Harper, Phillies will act quickly to determine if elbow surgery is required
Two big changes in the guidelines that govern Major League Baseball contributed to the Phillies’ breaking a 10-year postseason drought and embarking on an electrifying month that ultimately ended in disappointment with a loss in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Phillies made the postseason...
