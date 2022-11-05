ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arley, AL

Meek hosts inaugural Alumni Cheer pep rally

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
ARLEY, Ala. – The Meek High School cheerleaders held their first Alumni Cheer event Friday, joined by 32 alumni who participated in the afternoon pep rally and planned to cheer on the Tigers that evening in their first round of playoffs.

Graduates from the 50s, 60s and 70s, along with more recent graduates, joined the varsity team.

Tammy Neal, who graduated in 1977, said, “It’s a different lifestyle from what I did in the 70s.”

She said many of the cheers and even the school colors have changed over the years.

“They taught us new cheers,” said Meek Cheer Coach Kristen Lawson McCay. “We have cheers from the 60s all the way through to our most recent cheers.”

McCay said a few of the alumni, eager to experience the fun of cheering on the Tigers again, had been asking her to host an event. “We’re trying to raise money for nationals, so it came at a good time,” she added.

The 15 varsity cheerleaders have been busy with fundraisers this year, holding nine different ones to raise enough money for the national competition in February.

“We’ve sold mattresses, we’ve done a raffle, we did a pre-game meal, about nine fundraisers, plus donations and we’ve still got three or four more fundraisers that we’ll do,” said McCay.

The Meek football team is undefeated this year (as of pre-game press time Friday evening), which has made for a great year for the cheerleaders as well, said McCay. “This has been the most fun year since I’ve been coaching cheerleading.”

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Agent ‘Ghost’ begins special mission

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty and staff at Hanceville Elementary School were treated to a surprise Monday when Service Dogs Alabama visited the school to deliver a new facility service dog. Ghost will join the students on campus each day to provide comfort and assistance.   The students were previously informed about a new faculty member, but not told that they would be getting a new service dog.   The students assembled in the elementary gymnasium, separated into their “families” of Honor, Loyalty, Integrity, Resilience, Character and Respect, encouraged through the districtwide families initiative begun earlier this year. The initiative’s goal is to promote...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Seniors invited to Veterans Day celebration at Active Adult Center

CULLMAN, Ala. – Senior United States military veterans are invited to the Active Adult Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from noon-3 p.m. for a Veterans Day celebration honoring their service to our country and its residents. Boxed lunches will be provided by Southern Eats at noon. Reservations for lunch are requested by noon on Monday, Nov. 7 and can be made by calling 256-734-4803 or visiting seniorspirit@cullmanrecreation.org.   West Elementary fifth-grade students will hold a ceremony for the attendees at 1 p.m. providing the children the opportunity to give back to and express gratitude for their local military heroes.  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson shared, “We are proud to have the fifth-grade West Elementary students at the Active Adult Center Veterans Day celebration. We always look forward to celebrating those who have sacrificially given so much for the sake of keeping this great country free and the best place to live.”  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Volleyball wins ACCC Championship, heading to NJCAA national tournament

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Community College volleyball team earned its 13th conference tournament title in 14 seasons and their 23rd overall during this weekend’s ACCC/NJCAA Gulf Atlantic District Volleyball Tournament held at the Mobile Civic Center. They also finished as runner-up for the district title, punching their ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Tournament in Nov. 17-19 in West Plains, Mo. This will mark the 21st time they advanced to the national tournament. “I am very proud of the team for playing well during the tournament,” said coach Randy Daniel. “We have improved a lot this season and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Future Foundation hosting annual Student Investment Luncheon Nov. 10

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation is making plans for its annual Student Investment Luncheon and Auction planned for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Traditions Bank Arena in Tom Drake Coliseum.    This will be the 18th annual event for the Foundation, which funds scholarships for Wallace State students. The fundraiser raises more than $200,000 each year through donations and live and online auctions.   The online auction accepted bids through Nov. 2.   The silent and live auctions will include baked goods, artwork, cookware, one-year of ballet classes, metalwork and wood craft, sports memorabilia and more. Featured items during the live auction include 10 tickets to the Dec. 29, 2022, Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Nashville, with pre-game hospitality up for bid; a one-week stay at Beach Club Condo; a four-day, three-night state at Grace’s Retreat on Smith Lake with use of a pontoon boat for two days; and a barn-style playhouse.    The Future Foundation is the steward of almost 200 separate scholarships offered annually to Wallace State students.   To get more information about or reserve seats for the luncheon, view auction items or to donate to the Foundation, visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org or call 256-352-8144.  
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

New Cullman skate park to open Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park. The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tools of the Trade: 8th graders take over WSCC campus

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Over 1,200 eighth-grade students from Cullman, Marshall and Morgan counties descended on the campus of Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Thursday, Nov. 3, to attend the Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade Career Fair. “Vendors” representing areas of study at WSCC and career avenues available in the region filled several campus buildings and lined the paths between them.  “The Tools of the Trade event was an incredible opportunity for eighth-grade students from our area schools to experience hands-on activities and skills across all career clusters,” shared WSCC Vice President for Advancement and Innovation Suzanne Harbin. “These are careers...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jackie Lee Garrison

Jackie Lee Garrison, 66, passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Regina Garrison, and his three children, Ryan (Neal) Brooks, Tiffaney (Cody) Adams, and Dallas (Ashley) Garrison. He left behind eight grandchildren whom he adored: Bryce, Cade, Kanyen, Rylee, Brady, Karson, Cameron, and Callan. He is also survived by his sisters, Emma Lou Thorton and Onzelle (Zander) Smith; brother, Talmadge (Melissa) Garrison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Easter Miller, and brother, Mac (Judy) Garrison. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements, and a private memorial service will be held for the family. Flowers are appreciated, but if you would rather make a donation in memory of Jerry, please consider a contribution to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Hanceville opens season with 75-30 win over Asbury, Lady Bulldogs fall 40-30

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs tipped off their season against Asbury at Lane Horton Gymnasium Tuesday night and got things started with an impressive, 75-30 win over the Rams. The Lady Bulldogs took on Asbury as well but dropped a tough battle with the Lady Rams 40-30. Asbury 40 – Hanceville 30 (Varsity Girls) A rebound and put-back by Kate Sterling got Hanceville on the scoreboard first, but points were hard to come by for both teams. Savana McAnnally knocked down a jumper and Katelyn Boyd added a layup down low to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-1 lead. McAnnally drilled...
HANCEVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph Henry Grob

Joseph Henry Grob, age 79, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Amelia (Ann) Joann Grob; his daughter Lynn Johnson (Doug); his granddaughter Samantha Johnson. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorthea Grob. Joseph faithfully served at Loparex (Formerly Daubert Coated Products) for 39 Years as a machine operator. Joseph was a licensed electrician and plumber. He loved working with his hands and could fix anything. A visitation for Joe will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 513 Fourth Ave. S.E. Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a funeral service at noon. Joe will be laid to rest in Cullman City Cemetery, 812 Ninth Ave. S.W, Cullman, Alabama 35055-4812. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund or School.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Live the high school experience’: Eli Folds remembers his West Point years

WEST POINT, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to former West Point football and baseball player, Eli Folds. Eli made a lot of great memories on and off the field at West Point. “My favorite baseball memories has to be winning a crazy game at Toyota Field and clinching a playoff spot my junior year at Lawrence County,” Folds said. “Honestly, any time I was playing at home, there isn’t another feeling like running out of the tunnel. You can ask any other football player that and you’ll be told the same thing. My favorite high school memories have to...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Cullman tips off season with 90-37 win over Calera, Lady Bearcats win 63-34

CULLMAN, Ala. – The defending 6A state champion Cullman Bearcats tipped off their season at home in Bearcat Arena Monday night and they’re off to a 1-0 start after handling the Eagles of Calera 90-37. The Lady Bearcats hosted Calera for their home opener as well, defeating the Lady Eagles convincingly, 63-34. Bearcats Head Coach Stu Stuedeman was excited to see his team get back out on the court and tip off another season and he was especially happy they got to play in front of a raucous home crowd. “It was amazing. We have the best fans in the state. Our...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosting Veterans Day Celebration featuring concert, jazz bands

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Concert Band and Jazz Band will hold a Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Burrow Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public.    This performance will be the directorial debut of Dr. Derek J. Molacek, Wallace State’s newest faculty member in the Fine and Performing Arts program.    Molacek is a trombonist, euphoniumist, composer and arranger. He was previously a member of The USAF Band of the Golden West, where among other performances, he performed in a joint concert...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

General Election: Incumbents, Republicans reign in local, state races

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied.  Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.”  Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

FCCLA holds County Sweet Potato Cook-Off

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Nov. 1, 2022, students from the various city and county schools met at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman for the FCCLA County Sweet Potato Cook-Off. The Cullman Sweet Potato Growers Association, Farm-City, Pat Floyd, Doris Patterson and the Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. The sweet potato cook-off had four categories, including casseroles, bread, pies and desserts.  Casserole winners:  Lauryn Hoffman from Holly Pond  Allison Milligan from West Point  Shelby Thompson from Vinemont  Kendall Bussman from Cullman   Bread winners:   Raelee Stinson from Cullman   Sierra Crawford from West Point  Lydia Twilley from Cold Springs  Ruby Hudson from Cullman   Dessert winners:   Macey Garmon from West Point  Ally Brannam from Cullman  Ella Harris from Holly Pond  Dakota Barnett from Good Hope  Pie winners:   Taylor Tolbert from West Point  Aiden Helms from West Point  Emilie Hoffman from Vinemont   Chamaria Arrington from Hanceville   The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Technology Academy, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Caitlyn Bowling from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School, Amelia Burke from Holly Pond High School, Renee Lee from West Point High School and Tammy Whittle from Vinemont High School. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

