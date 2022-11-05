ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

$579,000 home in East Pensacola is 'light and bright with a pop of color' | Hot Property

By Phillip Makselan
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
This four bedroom, three and a half bath home in Dover Landing is a fabulous home for families, couples and retirees. The residence features spacious living areas, a chef’s kitchen, an in-law suite, a well-manicured lawn and a relaxing, private backyard with grilling space and a refreshing swimming pool. Levin Rinke Realty Realtor Melissa McLendon notes that the home is “light and bright with a pop of color and a fabulous layout to boot.”

You’ll love the expansive front lawn with a path to the front entry and a large driveway for guests, while homeowners take advantage of the side-entry garage.

Upon entering, homeowners and guests are greeted with a welcoming foyer flanked by a living area and a formal dining room. The formal dining area effortlessly seats six to eight, and offers direct access to the kitchen, which makes serving meals a breeze.

The charming kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz countertops and abundant storage options. An eat-in casual dining space overlooks the backyard and is excellent for morning coffee.

An in-law suite is adjacent to the kitchen and includes a separate entry, making it perfect for visiting guests or live-in family.

“The living area, with a lovely gas fireplace, is perfect for entertaining and relaxing,” says McLendon. It offers direct access to the patio, allowing you to easily entertain during gatherings that span indoors and outdoors.

The primary suite includes a spacious bedroom and an en-suite bath, offering the homeowners privacy.

“The upstairs bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom with large individual vanity areas and huge custom closets,” affirms McLendon

The backyard is a private oasis. Enjoy grilling, garden parties and pool parties in the refreshing in-ground pool. There is plenty of room for al fresco meals, and children and pets to play.

The home’s location in East Pensacola is near picturesque Scenic Highway, Interstate 10 and only a few minutes from downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach.

4281 Brighton Drive, Pensacola, FL

  • List price: $579,000
  • Approximate square feet: 3,121
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Baths: 3 full, 1 half
  • Built: 1989

Levin Rinke Realty

Melissa McLendon

  • Dream Team Pensacola
  • (850) 426-0009
  • dreamteampensacola@yahoo.com

  • www.levinrinkerealty.com
  • www.DreamTeamPensacola.com

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

