Nueces County, TX

Nueces County judge race: Here's what you need to know ahead of Election Day

By Chase Rogers, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
The contest to determine who will be Nueces County’s chief executive for the next four years, which has shaped up to be the most expensive and contentious local race this election cycle, will be settled during Tuesday’s election.

County Judge Barbara Canales, the Democratic incumbent, is vying for a second term against Republican challenger Connie Scott, who served one term in the Texas House of Representatives. Nueces County party leaders expect the race — the first in which two women will face off for the seat in the county's 176-year history — to be one of the most-watched local races on the ballot.

Their face-off has heated up in the final weeks with surprise endorsement announcements and as Scott has repeatedly accused Canales of impropriety while characterizing the incumbent as acting unprofessionally in campaign ads.

Canales, 56, has denied any wrongdoing while touting the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, two major flooding events and Winter Storm Uri on the campaign trail. The county is now in a stronger financial position as a result of her leadership, she has said.

Scott, 60, most recently served one term (from 2011 to 2013) as the state representative for District 34, a seat currently held by Democratic state Rep. Abel Herrero. Her bid for county judge is her first time running for office since then.

In Texas, a county judge oversees the county’s emergency management efforts and presides over the county’s Commissioners Court, a governmental body of four other elected officials charged with adopting the county's annual budget, authorizing contracts and filling vacancies in elected or appointed positions.

Currently, the Nueces County Commissioners Court has a Democratic majority of 4-1. Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney, who has contributed to Scott’s campaign, is the sole Republican on the court — meaning a Scott win would shift the court to 3-2. Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez and Chesney are on the ballot, but neither face challengers this cycle.

Campaign finance reports since the beginning of the race show that Scott and Canales have raised more than $1 million in total.

Last month, Gonzalez, who is the longest-serving member of the court, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez bucked the local Democratic Party by endorsing Scott rather than Canales. Scott was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump during a rally in Robstown last month.

Final campaign finance reports

Monday marked the state deadline for candidates to file their final campaign finance reports — showing donations and expenses between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29 — before Election Day.

Canales raised more than $100,000 during this period and reported having more than $65,000 cash on hand on the final day, according to Canales’ campaign finance report.

During the same period, Scott raised more than $22,500 but reported having less cash on hand than Canales with just over $32,000, according to Scott’s campaign finance report.

Early voting ended Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 11. You can check on the Texas secretary of state website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote.

Arturo M. Garcia
3d ago

Don't be misled, don't go judging the book by it's cover. Listen to what's being said and do some research.

Reply
3
