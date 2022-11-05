Business briefs for 11-5-22

Small Business Saturday webinar set for Thursday

Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 26 this year. Also on tap, for this coming week, is a webinar about the day of shopping.

Described as “one of the most important holiday shopping days of the year for small businesses in Wyoming,” the Wyoming Community Navigator Program has announced it will hold the upcoming webinar. The event will cover “marketing and networking for small business owners,” per an announcement from this past Monday.

The virtual gathering will “provide strategies for small business owners to build anticipation and engage potential customers eager to purchase from their small business,” it said. “The webinar will focus on ways to turn those Small Business Saturday customers into repeat customers.”

It begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, lasts for approximately one hour, is free and is open to any Wyoming entrepreneur.

Register via wyomingcommunitynavigator.org/events or at bit.ly/3zJblfw .

For more information, Nicholas Giraldo is at ngiraldo@uwyo.edu and 307-399-8694. Giraldo is the manager of the program that is organizing the event.

New U.S. broadband money includes funds for Wyoming

Wyoming is among the approximately two-dozen states with telecommunications and other entities getting federal help to provide fast internet access service, the federal government announced this past week.

A $6.3 million grant under the program name of ReConnect is going to Silver Star Telephone Co., to provide these services “to underserved areas in western Wyoming,” per a Tuesday news release. “The expanded network is estimated to connect 475 people, 15 businesses, two agricultural operations and two public schools.”

Many have spoken about the importance of broadband.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever. Our rural communities cannot sustain without it,” said USDA State Director Glenn Pauley, in the written statement .

The announcement noted the USDA’s Rural Development organization had previously disclosed a $9.59 million ReConnect grant for Tri County Telephone Association Inc. Over up to five years, TCT will lay fiber-telecom lines for super-fast broadband service, and the provider itself plans to pay about $3 million, its CEO previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle .

Overall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, USDA is making 49 award s, with some “$759 million in loans and grants.” Some of this is going to places in states near to Wyoming: Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota. Specifically in Wyoming, the money is set to be used to serve some areas in Lincoln and Teton counties.

Milestones

Megan McGuffey Skinner is rejoining Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program, this time as CNP’s assistant director, the University of Wyoming announced this past week. It described CNP as “a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families” statewide.

A registered dietitian, McGuffey Skinner first worked with the program as a UW student. Between 2015 and 2018, she was the manager of CNP, and then became director of the UW Didactic Program in Nutrition and Dietetics.

McGuffey Skinner’s appointment was effective Tuesday, which is when her appointment was announced.

n

Andrea Grave has joined Holland & Hart’s environmental practice in Cheyenne. She assists energy and natural resources clients on a variety of regulatory, litigation and enforcement issues in Wyoming.

Grave provides practical assistance with permitting, licensing and compliance matters. She also represents energy clients in a variety of litigation issues including surface access, environmental, and commercial and operational disputes.

Grave received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law.