Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas

HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
HURT, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass marching band takes home wins in competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for the E.C. Glass High School marching band as they took to the field at a competition--taking big wins back home. At the North Davidson Fall Classic the band swept the 3A class and finished with the 2nd highest overall band score, and that's even against bands more than twice their size.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LIST: Holiday-themed shows, events coming to Academy Center of the Arts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is ready to get you into the holiday spirit with a slate of holiday-themed shows, performances, and events across multiple venues this season. “We look forward to seeing our community at the Academy this holiday season,” said Chief Programming...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET

Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET

Rock giant Foreigner bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem next May. Foreigner will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets for this “Greatest Hits” tour presented by Pepper Entertainment go on...
SALEM, VA

