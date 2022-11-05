Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
WSET
Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas
HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
WSET
Nelson Co. to participate in Artists Sunday, spotlight local artists during holiday season
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County announced that it is participating in Artists Sunday on November 27, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, to spotlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
WSET
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
WSET
'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
WSET
LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
WSET
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
WSET
Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
WSET
SEE IT: Danville Fire Dept. and E-911 Center team up for first-ever Chili Cookoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department teamed up with the E-911 Center for a bit of competitive fun. The first-ever Firefighters and Telecommunications Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend. DFD said the event was enjoyed by all the participants, judges, and spectators. The winners are as...
WSET
This is more than just a game for The 'Senior Putters League' of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Stop in at the Putt Putt on Timberlake Road on Monday Mornings and you'll find the veterans of the course. This group of dedicated seniors has been meeting here most Mondays since March. They rarely miss one. Not just this year - but for over...
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
E.C. Glass marching band takes home wins in competition
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for the E.C. Glass High School marching band as they took to the field at a competition--taking big wins back home. At the North Davidson Fall Classic the band swept the 3A class and finished with the 2nd highest overall band score, and that's even against bands more than twice their size.
WSET
Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
WSET
LIST: Holiday-themed shows, events coming to Academy Center of the Arts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is ready to get you into the holiday spirit with a slate of holiday-themed shows, performances, and events across multiple venues this season. “We look forward to seeing our community at the Academy this holiday season,” said Chief Programming...
WSET
Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET
Powerball Jackpot climbs again to $1.9B, Ticket sold at Quik-e in Amherst worth $50,000
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There has got to be a winner soon, right? Not so fast, the Virginia Lottery says. The Saturday night Powerball drawing did not pinpoint a jackpot winner, so the total surged once again ahead of Monday's drawing. The jackpot now stands at a world-record...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET
Rock giant Foreigner bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem next May. Foreigner will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets for this “Greatest Hits” tour presented by Pepper Entertainment go on...
Comments / 0