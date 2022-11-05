ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO