ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy