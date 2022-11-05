Read full article on original website
Related
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
traverseticker.com
A Dozen Individuals Disrupting Their Industries From Traverse City
Who’s disrupting the northern Michigan economy? Who’s living locally but on the cutting edge of their industry globally? The Traverse City Business News has unveiled its showcase of twelve of these local innovators, and it’s a list of who’s who — and "who knew?" Consider...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
UpNorthLive.com
Tire spikes placed outside of Charlevoix County Republican Party HQ
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boyne City Police Department said they responded to a report Saturday that tire spikes were placed in the parking spaces in front of the headquarters of the Charlevoix County Republican Party. The party's headquarters is located at 123 N. Park Street in Boyne City.
MLive
Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0