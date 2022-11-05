ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
DoYouRemember?

King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms

Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
tatler.com

Earl Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana with poignant unseen photo

Earl Spencer remembered his late father and sister in a previously unseen family photograph, shared on Instagram last week. Commemorating All Souls Day, he explained: ‘Today is All Souls Day - when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love, who’ve departed: it is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead.’
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London

Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
Daily Mail

Royal experts claim King Charles was 'closer to his grandmother' growing up as the Queen was 'not a comforting figure' in ITV documentary about the new monarch

Royal experts claimed that King Charles III was 'closer to the Queen Mother' as a young boy, as his largely absent monarch mother wasn't a 'comforting' figure during an apparently 'miserable childhood'. ITV documentary Charles: Our King aired tonight at 9pm, giving an inside view on his upbringing and how...
TODAY.com

How did Princess Margaret die? What to know about her final days and cremation

Throughout past seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret, is depicted mainly as the life of any party. The charming and witty royal, so far portrayed by actors Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, can be seen winning over every audience — often with a gin and tonic in one hand and a smoldering cigarette in the other.
Bustle

Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery

There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?
seventeen.com

Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana

When it comes to the ladies in King Charles's life, three names come to mind: his first wife Princess Diana, his second wife Queen Camilla, and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. But before Charles "settled down" (those quotes are working overtime) with Diana, he was known as the world's most eligible bachelor and earned a reputation as a "playboy prince" thanks to the sheer number of women he dated. Most of whom were spotted accompanying him to various, uh, romantic (?) polo matches.

