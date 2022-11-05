Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Monday Properties Purchases Park Plaza I & II in Rockville For $42 Million
Monday Properties, a real estate investment firm, acquired Park Plaza I & II, a 266,077 square foot, Class A office complex in Rockville for $42 million earlier this fall. The two-building asset, located T 2101 & 2099 Gaither Road in Rockville, is Monday Properties’ first commercial acquisition in Maryland. Located in the I-270 Life Sciences Corridor, Park Plaza I & II are proximate to King Farm, Rio Lakefront and Downtown Crown. The property is located less than a mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station and is accessible via I-270, I-370, and Route 355. Amenities include a conference center, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, a three-level parking garage, and outdoor features including private terraces and a plaza.
mocoshow.com
Slapfish Has Closed Permanently in Montrose Crossing
Slapfish, whose only MoCo location was at 12033 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center, has closed permanently, according to its Google listing and signage recently posted on the door. The restaurant opened in July 2018, when it gave away 107 lobster rolls as part of its grand opening celebration.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks announces Veterans Day Operating Hours and Programs
Montgomery Parks announces Veteran’s Day operating hours and programs below:. Sunday, November 13, military personnel (veterans and active duty) and their families skate for free during public sessions at. Wheaton Ice Arena (3 – 5 p.m.) and. Cabin John Ice Rink (12:30 – 2:30 p.m.) Open Parkways...
mocoshow.com
Construction Progresses at MoCo’s First Wawa
Construction on the Gaithersburg location is ongoing (photos below). The convenience store/gas station will be taking over the site of the old Becraft Antiques location on 355, across from Gaithersburg High School at 405 S Frederick Ave. While an exact opening date isn’t available, it should open at some point in 2023.
fb101.com
Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner
Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Historical Society to Hold Presentation on the 150th Anniversary of the Metropolitan Branch of the B & O Railroad
The Germantown Historical Society will host a free, two-part presentation on the structures of the B&O railroad, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023. Go to www.germantownmdhistory.org/upcoming-events to sign up via Eventbrite for this free event and get directions. Full details below courtesy of Susan Soderberg:. Viaducts Bridges...
theburn.com
El Taquito out, Biryani Grill in at Stone Ridge shopping center
The El Taquito Mexican restaurant in the Stone Ridge Village Center in southern Loudoun County has closed and a new Indian restaurant is coming in to take its place. El Taquito opened back in early 2021 when it took over the space that was a different Mexican restaurant called T’Kila. The new restaurant coming in will be called Biryani Grill Indian Cuisine & Bar.
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
mymcmedia.org
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
Numbers don’t lie and after today’s largest Powerball prize ever announcement, it looks like most Marylanders will be headed back to work tomorrow. For one lucky Catonsville winner, that decision might be up in the air. A ticket bought at One Mile Liquor on National Pike won $1 million. If you bought a ticket there, you should check it.
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
mocoshow.com
Seven Upcoming Races in MoCo This Month (November 2022)
Below is our list of the November 2022 upcoming races in Montgomery County. If there are any MoCo races we may have missed, please feel free to comment with the race name and any additional information you may have:. 5K Orchard Run – November 12 (Germantown, MD) — Registration fees...
mocoshow.com
School Drive in Gaithersburg Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision
UPDATE: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaitherburg at approximately 7:20am on Tuesday morning. Two pedestrians were struck by a driver on School Drive (near Muddy Branch Rd). Both patients were transported to the hospital with priority 1 trauma (life-threatening injuries) according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Bethesda Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Bethesda Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Leanora Malcom-Johnson, a missing 67-year-old woman from Bethesda. Malcom-Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., leaving the 900 block of Rose Avenue in Bethesda.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
mocoshow.com
Crane Operator Injured From 30-Foot Fall Monday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) we’re called to the scene of a construction site at 8787 Georgia Ave near Spring Street (at the future Silver Place) in Silver Spring, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Two adults were transported to the hospital with priority 1...
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
Comments / 0