FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends
As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Detroit Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic has chance to be alone in elite club
When the Detroit Pistons traded for Bojan Bogdanovic, they knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the NBA. Bogdanovic hasn’t disappointed, as he has been one of the top volume 3-point shooters in the league, and is currently one of a handful of players shooting more than 45 percent on at least seven attempts per game.
Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
Another Willson Contreras suitor emerging to steal him from the Cubs
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is hitting the free agency market for 2023, and several teams have their eyes on him. Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is a hot target in MLB free agency, as he should be. Contreras is reportedly set to be presented with a qualifying offer from the Cubs, but he’s expressed excitement in exploring free agency before, so he’s expected to turn it down.
