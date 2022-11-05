Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball defeats Kutztown in exhibition: Key takeaways
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game. The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending...
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
milfordmirror.com
Trumbull field hockey advances in Class L, 1st tourney win since 1999
Eight different players scored goals as 18th-seeded Trumbull defeated 15th-seeded Newington, 8-2, in a Class L state play-in field hockey game. It is the first state tournament victory for Trumbull (7-9-1) since the 1999 season (a 2-1 first-round victory over No. 2 Southington). The Eagles advanced to play at No....
milfordmirror.com
Smith concedes, Kennedy appears to win 119th state House district in Milford, Orange
MILFORD —Incumbent Kathy Kennedy appeared to be the winner Tuesday in the race against Mike Smith for the 119th state House seat. Smith called Kennedy a couple of hours after the polls closed at 8 p.m. to concede. Unofficial results from Milford's registrars office showed Kennedy up almost 600 votes over Smith in that city.
milfordmirror.com
McCarthy Vahey wins 133rd House District, Grant concedes
Grant confirmed he conceded via text message but did not respond to additional requests for comment. McCarthy Vahey said she won because she focused on results for residents. "What matters is solutions for people; helping people. And that's what we focused on and, and that's what won," McCarthy Vahey said.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
milfordmirror.com
Smith defeats Parkin to keep Milford's 118th House seat, unofficial results show
MILFORD — Democrat Frank Smith was reelected on Tuesday to represent the 118th House district, according to unofficial results from Milford's registrar's office. Smith, who has represented Milford since 2020, defeated Republican Jeffrey Parkin by a vote of 5,295 to 4,219, capturing nearly 56 percent of the votes, according to the unofficial results.
milfordmirror.com
Dan Haar: A walk through CT's political bellwether town as Election Day arrives
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut votes this Election Day, we might want to look to Stratford. The large town just east of Bridgeport is a sort of mini-version of the whole state when it comes to politics, economics, neighborhoods and the mix of people.
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
milfordmirror.com
Police: Person seriously hurt in hammer attack at Milford moving company
MILFORD — A Bridgeport man faces assault charges after he beat a person with a hammer Saturday morning, according to local police. Milford police said Isaac Matos, 30, has been charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace for the attack. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police.
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results
Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
milfordmirror.com
Calendar Close-up: Westport Uncorked returns with night of wine tastings for charity
In 1976, as part of America’s bicentennial celebration, the town of Westport sponsored “The Great Race.”. Envisioned as an enormous party with an environmental twist, The Great Race included several elements. It began with a foot race through downtown. Participants then climbed into watercraft – kayaks, canoes, dinghies, catamarans – they had decorated themselves, and made their way from the Post Road bridge to Cockenoe Island.
milfordmirror.com
Hartford apartment fire displaces 15 people, officials say
HARTFORD — A two-alarm fire at a Jefferson Street apartment building near Hartford Hospital displaced 15 people Monday, officials said. The fire in the brick building on the 100-block of the street was reported about 5:20 p.m., Hartford Fire Capt. Jose R. Rivera said. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was showing on the second floor of the four-story building.
