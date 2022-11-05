Read full article on original website
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Phillies' Zack Wheeler on getting taken out of World Series Game 6: 'It caught me off guard a little bit'
Philadelphia Phillies' Game 6 starter Zack Wheeler admitted he was thrown off a bit when he was removed from a tight ball game in the World Series.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series
Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022-23 important offseason dates
The World Series is over and the offseason is officially underway. Below is a look at some of the important dates to keep an eye on over the next several months. Of note, the new CBA hasn’t officially been released so a few of the dates below are guesses based on previous seasons. We will update this article as dates become official.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Colorado Rockies trade outfielder Sam Hilliard to Braves for minor league pitcher
The Colorado Rockies traded Sam Hilliard to the Braves for RHP Dylan Spain on Sunday, clearing a spot on their 40-man roster and adding pitching depth to their minor league system. Spain, 24, was drafted in the 10th round in 2021 and spent all of the 2022 season at the...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos finishes as runner-up for Executive of the Year
AA had some impressive moments this past year, including calling up Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom out of necessity. The Stockbridge native would likely win the NL Rookie of the Year award if it weren’t for Spencer Strider. Grissom came to Atlanta and balled out during the first month with the club; however, he cooled off considerably down the stretch.
Dodgers News: LA Open As Early Favorites for 2023 World Series
With the 2022 MLB season ending last night, it’s time to look forward to the next season. After a historic 2022 season that ended in the worst way possible, the Dodgers are still an excellent team who will be in the mix for the commissioner’s trophy in 2023, and Vegas recognizes that.
Which former Hawks star has helped AJ Griffin adjust to NBA game
Atlanta Hawks Rookie AJ Griffin joined Dukes & Bell fresh off of his breakout performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Griffin talked about earning his playing time and which former Hawks star has helped him adjust to playing in the NBA game.
