South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Rain, ice, and snow chances ahead for KELOLAND

The first batches of winter storm watches have been posted for parts of KELOLAND late tomorrow through early Friday. We still think the heaviest snow will stay in the northcentral area of SD, but some impacts of freezing rain and wind will extend farther to the east and south. Keep reading this forecast for details below.
NEBRASKA STATE
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Latest models show snow in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
PIERRE, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Still in “pretty good shape”

Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
MOODY COUNTY, SD
Wake Up Wyoming

Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow starts Monday in western Wyoming; Wind River Range could see 3–4 feet by Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of western Wyoming starting on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains could see 40 mph wind gusts and 10–15 inches of snow through noon Tuesday. Snow in those areas could make travel over Teton and Togwotee Pass difficult, the NWS in Riverton said.
WYOMING STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead

Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

