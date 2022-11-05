Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rain, ice, and snow chances ahead for KELOLAND
The first batches of winter storm watches have been posted for parts of KELOLAND late tomorrow through early Friday. We still think the heaviest snow will stay in the northcentral area of SD, but some impacts of freezing rain and wind will extend farther to the east and south. Keep reading this forecast for details below.
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
kelo.com
Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday Rain Possible for Some; Watching Thursday Carefully – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, November 7
Some snow showers put a light blanket of snow across portions of KELOLAND this morning and afternoon. We’ve also had to deal with breezy and chilly weather across the region. While the wind backs off just a bit, it’ll still be breezy through the night. Overnight lows don’t fall...
KELOLAND TV
Latest models show snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
KELOLAND TV
Breezy Monday; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 6
It’s been a windy day across KELOLAND, which has also prompted fore weather concerns to remain in place for the rest of the day. Winds back off a bit to the west, while East River locations remain breezy overnight. We’ll see lows drop into the 20s just about across the board. Some teens are possible to the north.
Combines light up the night sky in South Dakota
Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Still in “pretty good shape”
Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast
Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow starts Monday in western Wyoming; Wind River Range could see 3–4 feet by Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of western Wyoming starting on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains could see 40 mph wind gusts and 10–15 inches of snow through noon Tuesday. Snow in those areas could make travel over Teton and Togwotee Pass difficult, the NWS in Riverton said.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
KELOLAND TV
Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead
Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
KELOLAND TV
How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KELOLAND TV
Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
