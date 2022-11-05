An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized following Friday’s vehicle accident in Loudon, New Hampshire. Police say the child was riding her bike around 5 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. She reportedly was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in stable-but-serious condition. Police say the motorist remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, who say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

LOUDON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO