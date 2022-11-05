Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
thepulseofnh.com
Child, 8, Hospitalized In Boston Following Friday’s Vehicle Crash In Loudon, NH
An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized following Friday’s vehicle accident in Loudon, New Hampshire. Police say the child was riding her bike around 5 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. She reportedly was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in stable-but-serious condition. Police say the motorist remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, who say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
WMUR.com
Driver accused of driving wrong way, causing crashes on Everett Turnpike; motorcyclist seriously hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — A drivertraveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike on Sunday night in Nashua led to a multi-vehicle crash, New Hamphire State Police said. The driver, who was identified as Dilceneia Mezabarba, 51, of Nashua, was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless conduct, police said. Police...
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
whdh.com
Police: Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI after hitting multiple cars, injuring motorcyclist in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire resident is facing charges after state police say they were impaired behind the wheel when they drove the wrong way down the highway Sunday night, striking several vehicles and leaving a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers responding to multiple reports of...
WMUR.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
WMUR.com
Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
WMUR.com
Long lines, heavy traffic reported at polling location in Derry
DERRY, N.H. — The only Derry polling location was overloaded with voters Tuesday and many were not happy about heavy traffic and wait times. Town clerk Tina Guilford said everyone who was in line before 8 p.m. on Tuesday was allowed to stay in line to vote. >> See...
Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
NECN
Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
WMUR.com
One dead after motorcycle crash on Route 107 in Seabrook, state police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 107 in Seabrook, New Hampshire State Police said. Police said they responded around 2:14 p.m. to the area of 319 Route 107 when a 2010 Toyota Corolla trying to turn left collided with a 2019 Harley Davidson.
Comments / 3