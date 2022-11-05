ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Child, 8, Hospitalized In Boston Following Friday’s Vehicle Crash In Loudon, NH

An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized following Friday’s vehicle accident in Loudon, New Hampshire. Police say the child was riding her bike around 5 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. She reportedly was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in stable-but-serious condition. Police say the motorist remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, who say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
LOUDON, NH
whdh.com

Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Long lines, heavy traffic reported at polling location in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — The only Derry polling location was overloaded with voters Tuesday and many were not happy about heavy traffic and wait times. Town clerk Tina Guilford said everyone who was in line before 8 p.m. on Tuesday was allowed to stay in line to vote. >> See...
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
SEABROOK, NH
NECN

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating reported assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
MANCHESTER, NH

