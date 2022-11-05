ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer Big Ten Tournament semifinal preview: No. 4-seed Indiana

No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer took care of business on Friday night, upending No. 8-seed Northwestern to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. This match had a little more meaning than most as Northwestern got the best of the Terps last year in the conference tournament. In 2021, neither team scored in the first 110 minutes of play and then the Wildcats emerged victorious, 3-2, in a penalty shootout.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A split keeps the Terps above .500

When this season’s schedule came out for Maryland volleyball, a lot of quick rematches against conference opponents were looked at as times for the team to adapt and gameplan better for opponents. This past week, the Terps played two opponents that they had played fewer than two weeks before, and both of these games finished with the exact same scores as the first time around.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Big Ten weekend review: week 10

Maryland football returned from its bye week to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers dominated, though, and Maryland fell to 6-3 on the season with a 3-3 record in Big Ten play. Next, Maryland will wrap up its two-game road trip next Saturday in a matchup with No. 15 Penn State.
EAST LANSING, MI
Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball at George Mason

Maryland women’s basketball is geared up to start the 2022-23 season. The Terps will take on the George Mason Patriots out of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview

After months of anticipation, Maryland men’s basketball’s season is finally here. The Terps will hit the court Monday at 7 p.m. to begin both the 2022-23 season and the Kevin Willard era. The game will be available to stream on Big Ten Plus. The Terps are looking to...
LEWISTON, NY
Maryland field hockey earns No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Liberty in first round

With the conference tournaments already settled, it’s time for 18 NCAA field hockey teams to compete for the 2022 national championship. Maryland field hockey will be the No. 3 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Liberty on Nov. 11 in the first round. The Terps would host a second-round game on Nov. 13 against the winner of Princeton and Syracuse, should they advance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

