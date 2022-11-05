Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer Big Ten Tournament semifinal preview: No. 4-seed Indiana
No. 1-seed Maryland men’s soccer took care of business on Friday night, upending No. 8-seed Northwestern to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. This match had a little more meaning than most as Northwestern got the best of the Terps last year in the conference tournament. In 2021, neither team scored in the first 110 minutes of play and then the Wildcats emerged victorious, 3-2, in a penalty shootout.
testudotimes.com
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Wisconsin
Maryland football fell to 6-3 with a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday. It wasn’t a pretty performance from the Terps, who struggled to adjust to rainy and windy conditions and came out flat from the start. The Badgers eventually found their groove and rode it to a home victory.
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A split keeps the Terps above .500
When this season’s schedule came out for Maryland volleyball, a lot of quick rematches against conference opponents were looked at as times for the team to adapt and gameplan better for opponents. This past week, the Terps played two opponents that they had played fewer than two weeks before, and both of these games finished with the exact same scores as the first time around.
testudotimes.com
Big Ten weekend review: week 10
Maryland football returned from its bye week to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers dominated, though, and Maryland fell to 6-3 on the season with a 3-3 record in Big Ten play. Next, Maryland will wrap up its two-game road trip next Saturday in a matchup with No. 15 Penn State.
testudotimes.com
MM 11.8: Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly receive All-Big Ten tournament team honors
After a dominant 17-3 season, Maryland field hockey earned its 34th NCAA tournament bid on Sunday. This comes after a loss in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to Northwestern Friday afternoon, 2-1. Hope Rose and Riley Donnelly helped Maryland tremendously in the Big Ten Tournament with some impressive performances, and...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s season-opening win at George Mason
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball handily defeated George Mason, 88-51, to start the season on a good note as the Terps controlled the tempo right from the opening tip. However, the victory did not come without some heartache. Maryland was tested early. Senior forward Diamond Miller left the game...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s soccer defender Nick Richardson’s patience is finally paying off
Maryland became Big Ten regular-season champions Sunday, the first time the program has won a trophy since the 2018 national championship. The only player remaining from the 2018 roster is redshirt senior defender Nick Richardson, who has been a Terp for the last five years. Every season has been a...
testudotimes.com
MM 11.7: Maryland wrestling opens its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins
Maryland wrestling opened up its 2022 campaign with three dominant wins over Bloomsburg, Duke and American in its Quad Meet this past Saturday. Saturday's victories mark the first time the Terps have won their first three matches to start a season since 2014. Maryland opened up the day against the...
testudotimes.com
Diamond Miller exits in second quarter in No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball’s 88-51 win at George Mason
With just over two minutes to go in the first half, George Mason was ice cold from the floor, failing to score in five minutes. Senior guard Abby Meyers, though, was red hot. Meyers knocked down a step-back three, her third of an eventual five in the game, to extend Maryland’s lead to 20.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball at George Mason
Maryland women’s basketball is geared up to start the 2022-23 season. The Terps will take on the George Mason Patriots out of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but...
testudotimes.com
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Donta Scott, who is entering his fourth season with Maryland men’s basketball, has seen plenty of talent and leadership exit College Park. From Aaron Wiggins to Jalen Smith to Darryl Morsell to Eric Ayala and even an entire coaching staff, Scott has seen Terp greats come and go. Now,...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview
After months of anticipation, Maryland men’s basketball’s season is finally here. The Terps will hit the court Monday at 7 p.m. to begin both the 2022-23 season and the Kevin Willard era. The game will be available to stream on Big Ten Plus. The Terps are looking to...
testudotimes.com
Maryland field hockey earns No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Liberty in first round
With the conference tournaments already settled, it’s time for 18 NCAA field hockey teams to compete for the 2022 national championship. Maryland field hockey will be the No. 3 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Liberty on Nov. 11 in the first round. The Terps would host a second-round game on Nov. 13 against the winner of Princeton and Syracuse, should they advance.
testudotimes.com
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Grant Billmeier is a lifelong Seton Hall Pirate. He grew up in the state of New Jersey and played for the school for four years, a captain for two. Billmeier was an assistant coach for Kevin Willard for 11 years at Seton Hall, contributing to one-third of all the program’s Big East championships.
