US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, defends seat in midterm election
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, was re-elected to a fifth term in Washington state.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Democrats' 'newest megadonor' plummets on Election Day, forced to sell crypto company to biggest rival
Co-founder of the crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, who donated $37 million to Democratic candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, saw $6 billion in withdrawals by Tuesday.
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington.Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections.MORE: 2022 Midterm Election ResultsIn the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.The closest race was in the 2nd District, where Rep. Angie Craig won reelection. She beat Republican Tyler Kistner by about 5 percentage points. This was a rematch from their 2020 race, where Craig won...
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
