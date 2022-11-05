ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington.Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections.MORE: 2022 Midterm Election ResultsIn the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.The closest race was in the 2nd District, where Rep. Angie Craig won reelection. She beat Republican Tyler Kistner by about 5 percentage points. This was a rematch from their 2020 race, where Craig won...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy