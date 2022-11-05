November Student of the Month Matthew Marquez shows his worth

Matthew Marquez never wants to point to himself, but his quiet leadership and unmatched humility make him stand out even more.

He prefers to share his achievements with others, knowing his success is credited to those who have supported him along the way — unless it's his older brother. He doesn't mind rubbing things in his face.

Marquez is one of two students chosen as November Students of the Month in the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group program.

As a freshman, Marquez was elected president of the National Junior Honor Society and is active with NHS. He volunteers in the community, at church and at his school, Wesleyan Christian.

He volunteers in WCS's "little buddy" program, where high schoolers spend time mentoring two or three third-graders, and he looks forward to doing it again this year.

"Last year I had Santiago and Waylon," he said, "I helped with homework, projects or just played on the playground with them."

One volunteer opportunity he looks forward to every year is his family giving out turkeys and meals during the holidays at his father's business Sunshine Motors.

"It's just good to give to people in the community who need it," he said, "It's nice because it's important to spend holidays together, and family is one of the most important."

Marquez enjoys playing basketball, football and golf and was selected as team captain of his basketball team twice.

He suffered a season-ending injury during his freshman year while playing football, but he used that as an opportunity to support his team from the sidelines. He wouldn't let his injury ruin his year and worked to better himself.

"I would help run practices and encourage off the court," he said, "I might have even gone to more games and practices than any the other players that year."

Marquez isn't sure what the future holds, as he has many opportunities to pursue higher education. He listed a handful of colleges and universities he might want to attend but hasn't decided. Currently, accounting or electrical engineering draws the most excitement for his future.

One thing he is sure of is the best way to grill a steak — ribeye, medium rare.

"Anything past medium is a waste," he said.