ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

GEORGETOWN — A team that checks all the offensive boxes has a legitimate chance to make a run when the state football playoffs begin next week.

Such is the case with Georgetown, which banks on its own set of triplets — quarterback Noah Booras, running back Andrew Petter and wide receiver Marquis Dominguez. This trio had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns during a 40-14 victory over Cedar Park on Friday night at Birkelbach Field.

The victory was important because the Eagles finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in District 11-5A Division I. Georgetown (8-2, 6-1) will be the district’s No. 3 seed — behind College Station and A&M Consolidated — and will play at New Braunfels Canyon in a bi-district game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cedar Park (4-6, 4-3) will be the district’s No. 4 seed and play at Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Replay: Austin-area high school football kicks off Week 11 games Friday

Booras might be the team’s most surprising player. He was forced to play quarterback when dynamic starter Tucker Griffin broke his collarbone in the third game of the season against Liberty Hill. In his seven-plus games, Booras has tossed 26 touchdown passes and thrown only three interceptions.

Booras came up big Friday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a game that Georgetown never trailed. He also ran 25 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to help put the game on ice.

“Ever since Tucker got hurt, Noah’s come in and showed out,” said Dominguez, who got the offense rolling by catching touchdown passes of 52 and 27 yards from Booras in the first quarter.

Booras passed for 244 of his 289 yards in the first half to help give the Eagles a 19-7 lead at the break. Given a comfortable lead, Georgetown put the football in Petter’s hands in the second half. He carried the offense the rest of the way, finishing with 176 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

For the season, Georgetown is averaging 46 points a game. The game was also significant because it marked the first time the Eagles had beaten Cedar Park since 2008.

High school football stats: Austin-area top passers, rushers, receivers, tacklers through Week 10

“I think we’re playing really well defensively,” Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin said. “We’re kind of rocking and rolling on offense as well. If we cut out a few mistakes here and there, we have a chance to play a little bit (in the playoffs).”

In a game that was delayed by two hours because of lightning in the area, Georgetown won despite muffing a punt that led to a Cedar Park touchdown and a rash of offensive holding penalties. Cedar Park was led by quarterback Ayden Arp, who passed for 205 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to derail Georgetown.

While the scoreboard suggested Georgetown won easily, Booras warned that there is plenty of work to be done.

“We’re almost there,” he said. “There are still some little things we’ve got to fix. Once we get to the playoffs, we’re going to get that rolling.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision

ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season. College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU. "Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

CEDAR PARK, Texas - One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31. The anonymous winner just claimed their prize. Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning Quick...
CEDAR PARK, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do? “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that […]
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy