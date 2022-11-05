Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday

GEORGETOWN — A team that checks all the offensive boxes has a legitimate chance to make a run when the state football playoffs begin next week.

Such is the case with Georgetown, which banks on its own set of triplets — quarterback Noah Booras, running back Andrew Petter and wide receiver Marquis Dominguez. This trio had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns during a 40-14 victory over Cedar Park on Friday night at Birkelbach Field.

The victory was important because the Eagles finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in District 11-5A Division I. Georgetown (8-2, 6-1) will be the district’s No. 3 seed — behind College Station and A&M Consolidated — and will play at New Braunfels Canyon in a bi-district game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cedar Park (4-6, 4-3) will be the district’s No. 4 seed and play at Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Booras might be the team’s most surprising player. He was forced to play quarterback when dynamic starter Tucker Griffin broke his collarbone in the third game of the season against Liberty Hill. In his seven-plus games, Booras has tossed 26 touchdown passes and thrown only three interceptions.

Booras came up big Friday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a game that Georgetown never trailed. He also ran 25 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to help put the game on ice.

“Ever since Tucker got hurt, Noah’s come in and showed out,” said Dominguez, who got the offense rolling by catching touchdown passes of 52 and 27 yards from Booras in the first quarter.

Booras passed for 244 of his 289 yards in the first half to help give the Eagles a 19-7 lead at the break. Given a comfortable lead, Georgetown put the football in Petter’s hands in the second half. He carried the offense the rest of the way, finishing with 176 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

For the season, Georgetown is averaging 46 points a game. The game was also significant because it marked the first time the Eagles had beaten Cedar Park since 2008.

“I think we’re playing really well defensively,” Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin said. “We’re kind of rocking and rolling on offense as well. If we cut out a few mistakes here and there, we have a chance to play a little bit (in the playoffs).”

In a game that was delayed by two hours because of lightning in the area, Georgetown won despite muffing a punt that led to a Cedar Park touchdown and a rash of offensive holding penalties. Cedar Park was led by quarterback Ayden Arp, who passed for 205 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to derail Georgetown.

While the scoreboard suggested Georgetown won easily, Booras warned that there is plenty of work to be done.

“We’re almost there,” he said. “There are still some little things we’ve got to fix. Once we get to the playoffs, we’re going to get that rolling.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday