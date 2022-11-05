Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
CoRUNna Road VS. CoRAHna Road in Flint – How Do You Say It?
Here is another pronunciation in Flint to ponder. A couple of weeks ago, a debate erupted in the office about the pronunciation of a particular road in Flint. After battling out the correct pronunciation of Hemphill Road (Hemp-hill vs. Hem-phill,) we took to the internet. Upon doing that, more pronunciation questions came to light.
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
MLive
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation closes sale of 184,735-square-foot retail center in Michigan
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Fashion Corners, a 100% leased shopping center located at the southeast corner of Bay Road and Schust Road in the Saginaw, Michigan, regional trade area. The 184,735-square-foot property was sold to a private family office investor. Fashion...
Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
MLive
Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
WNEM
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan business is getting international attention after being featured in a new Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Since the debut, it’s been a whirlwind for owner of Comma Bookstore and Social Hub, Egypt Otis. “I was very honored in being part of Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative...
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
Man facing 25 felonies for bathroom peeping in Ann Arbor heads to trial
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor before and after police seized his recording equipment is heading to trial. Erric Desean Morton waived preliminary examination, Oct. 25, on 25 felony charges sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal proceedings, court records show.
MLive
LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue
An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Shooter in Flint Family Dollar case says he was defending stepfather
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop doesn’t dispute that he shot and killed 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the Family Dollar store on 5th Avenue in Flint after the store employee assaulted his mother. But Bishop, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
abc12.com
Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening. The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
