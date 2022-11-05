Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
WJLA
13-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Northeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just days after a 15-year-old boy was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has now charged a 13-year-old boy with the same crime. The fatal shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. on Oct 13...
Inside Nova
Man shot during struggle with robber in Woodbridge
A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber. Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was walking in the...
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,...
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
arlnow.com
Weekend fisticuffs in Clarendon, shot accidentally fired in Waverly Hills
Arlington police handled several significant incidents over the weekend, including a fight in Clarendon that sent a man to the hospital. The fight happened in the heart of Clarendon’s bar district, on the 3100 block of Clarendon Blvd, early Saturday morning. The victim was trying to break up a dispute between the suspect and a friend when he was struck and seriously injured by the suspect, police say.
WJLA
Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
Man accused of firing gun at school runs from officers, gets hit by car in Fairfax County
Police said a man who fired a gun on school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday.
WJLA
Person struck by vehicle after 2 open fire in SE DC; police searching for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDP). The incident took place on 15th street and Pennsylvania avenue Southeast, police said. Law enforcement responded to a call around 3:18 p.m. for a report of...
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
WJLA
Maryland couple struck, killed by car while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
WJLA
Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
