Arlington police handled several significant incidents over the weekend, including a fight in Clarendon that sent a man to the hospital. The fight happened in the heart of Clarendon’s bar district, on the 3100 block of Clarendon Blvd, early Saturday morning. The victim was trying to break up a dispute between the suspect and a friend when he was struck and seriously injured by the suspect, police say.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO