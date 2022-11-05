Read full article on original website
Thunder Lose Road Battle With Detroit Pistons, 112-103
Oklahoma City squared off with their eastern conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena to mark the tenth game played on their schedule. The Thunder would lose their fifth game of the season, 103-112, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an efficient 33 and despite holding the Pistons to 41.9% shooting.
Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Warriors ‘Open to Anything’ Regarding Future Trades
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. It's hard...
Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga men’s basketball; Australian prospect will enroll at GU in summer 2023
Alex Toohey, one of the top international basketball prospects in the 2023 class, has committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs according to ESPN. The 18-year-old Australian, while currently unranked, projects to be a four-star recruit upon committing to GU. "Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players...
Jett Howard Is The REAL DEAL
Last year, Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball trotted two five-star freshmen onto the court with regularity in Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. At times they were solid, but at other times, they struggled to find their way. They're now both in the NBA so it's hard to say they weren't big time players, but most would probably argue that they didn't live up to their full potential while in Ann Arbor.
Justin Fields’ Fantasy Value Continues Climbing
View the original article to see embedded media. In Justin Fields' case, fantasy follows reality. The Bears quarterback is one of the hottest players in fantasy football. Pro Football Focus calls him the No. 1 player who needs to be added in any league if he hasn't already, especially with a pair of games against Detroit's struggling defense coming up.
Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
