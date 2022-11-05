Last year, Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball trotted two five-star freshmen onto the court with regularity in Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. At times they were solid, but at other times, they struggled to find their way. They're now both in the NBA so it's hard to say they weren't big time players, but most would probably argue that they didn't live up to their full potential while in Ann Arbor.

