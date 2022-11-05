Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Reports of broken voting machines, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots among Election Day issues
On Election Day, sometimes, things don’t always go so smoothly. So far on Tuesday, at some Massachusetts polls, there have been reports of broken machines, election volunteers being harassed, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots and, reports of some City Clerks requiring an ID to vote, according to the Lawyers for Civil Rights.
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
hbsdealer.com
Mass. Move: Kodiak acquires Goodrich Lumber
Founded in 1906, Goodrich has a legacy of providing high-quality products, innovative building sciences, and top-tier education. Kodiak Building Partners has expanded in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Goodrich Lumber. Based in Kingston, Mass., Goodrich Lumber is an LBM distributor founded in Duxbury in 1906. The dealer provides lumber and...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
25 Investigates: Botched insurance job
When Lidiya Romanchuk picked up her car from a Malden auto body shop, she immediately noticed something odd. Her aluminum grill had been replaced with a black one and it did not match the trim on her 2017 Audi A6. Then, she noticed something else. One of her four matching Pirelli tires had been replaced with a different brand. Lidiya said all her tires appeared in great condition when she brought the car in.
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
Woman facing charges in connection with deadly stabbing on Cape Cod
HARWICH, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred on Cape Cod on Monday morning. Aneka K. Brown, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on charges including manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported off coast of Nantucket on Saturday
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported 3.2 miles off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, MEMA said in a tweet. For more information on the earthquake, visit here.
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
ABC6.com
Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
Comments / 0