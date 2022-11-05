ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close

A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
ABINGTON, MA
hbsdealer.com

Mass. Move: Kodiak acquires Goodrich Lumber

Founded in 1906, Goodrich has a legacy of providing high-quality products, innovative building sciences, and top-tier education. Kodiak Building Partners has expanded in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Goodrich Lumber. Based in Kingston, Mass., Goodrich Lumber is an LBM distributor founded in Duxbury in 1906. The dealer provides lumber and...
KINGSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Botched insurance job

When Lidiya Romanchuk picked up her car from a Malden auto body shop, she immediately noticed something odd. Her aluminum grill had been replaced with a black one and it did not match the trim on her 2017 Audi A6. Then, she noticed something else. One of her four matching Pirelli tires had been replaced with a different brand. Lidiya said all her tires appeared in great condition when she brought the car in.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
RAYNHAM, MA

