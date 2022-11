One of the Bruins’ most experienced linemen has earned some recognition for his latest performance. The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and No. 9 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) offensive guard Jon Gaines II won the Offensive Lineman of the Week award following his performance in the 50-36 win over Arizona State on Saturday. Receiver Kazmeir Allen was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week, while linebacker Darius Muasau was nominated for Defensive Player of the Week and cornerback Jaylin Davies was nominated for Freshman of the Week, but none of them were able to win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO