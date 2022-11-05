Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Citizen
What City Council Got Right on Housing
The newly released annual report from PHDC, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, offers an updated look at where Philadelphia is spending its Basic Systems Repair Program (BSRP) funds, and who the beneficiaries of that spending are. The Basic Systems Repair program provides grants of up to $20,000 for low-income homeowners to...
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
Philadelphia Parking Authority picks deputy mayor for labor as new executive director
The Philadelphia Parking Authority Board announced Monday it has selected a new executive director. After a lengthy national search, the board chose a familiar face: Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer.
Lucky Well merges BBQ and Pizza in University City
The new location is the first with a pizza oven, with the bonus of adding popular BBQ items to your pie.
The Trocadero could make a comeback after receiving $2.5 million grant
The Trocadero in Chinatown once named the Arch Street Opera House, closed its doors in 2019, creating shockwaves through Philadelphia’s music community. But after sitting vacant for almost three years, it may be on track for a full renovation.
Philly ballot questions expected to easily pass in Tuesday election
In addition to candidates, Philadelphia voters will see two questions on their ballots in Tuesday’s election. Both are expected to pass easily.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
At South Philly rally, Mastriano focuses on city crime
In the final days of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano once again visited Philadelphia to drum up support ahead of Election Day. He was greeted by cheers at Galdo’s catering hall in South Philly.
NBC Philadelphia
‘You Will Be Prosecuted:' City Task Force Prepared To Combat Voter Intimidation in Philly
Authorities in Philadelphia showed a united front ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, guaranteeing “safe and democratic” voting across the city. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is leading a task force of law enforcement and officials to deter any voter intimidation and election day crime.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 4019-21 Haverford Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed the completion of construction at a four-story, seven-unit multi-family building at 4021 Haverford Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a three-story rowhouse located on the north side of the block between North 40th Street and North Preston Street. The new building will span a ground footprint of 2,413 square feet and will offer 10,134 square feet of interior space, which translates into generously-sized apartments measuring well over 1,000 square feet each. The structure will also feature a basement and full sprinkling. Permits list Mustafa Sencan as the owner and American Reliable Tasks Contracting as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $1.3 million.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
bicollegenews.com
Philadelphia Eviction Diversion Program Continues
Wondering how the pandemic changed eviction in The City of Brotherly Love? As in many cities across the country, rent soared and jobs were at risk due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Philadelphia’s pre-existing housing crisis was exacerbated. In response, Philadelphia City Council Member Helen Gym, proposed the Eviction Diversion Program: established September of 2020. The Eviction Diversion Program was tailored to improve tenant landlord mediation, and avoid court. Just this October 13th, the City Council voted 10-1 to extend the program until June of 2024.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Brother of MOVE victims sues Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania for mishandled remains
Lionell Dotson, the brother of two children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing, is suing the City of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania for “torturous interference” of a dead body and emotional distress, among other charges. Dotson’s attorneys filed the complaint with the Philadelphia Court of Common...
Many Philadelphians Struggle to Pay Energy Bills, but Help is Available
More than one in five households in the tristate metro area have been unable to pay their energy bills in the last year. But local organizations and utility companies are here to help.
Battle for Bucks County: Oz, Fetterman converge on must-win Philly suburb
After stumping with Donald Trump on Saturday, Oz campaigned Sunday with a GOP senator who backed the former president's impeachment.
'Occupied Philadelphia': History comes to life at Revolutionary-era reenactment
The British may no longer occupy Philadelphia, but the sights and sounds of 1777 were on full display this weekend.
Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
