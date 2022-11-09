Read full article on original website
Who should England pick to replace Ben Chilwell in their World Cup squad?
The options to replace Ben Chilwell in England's World Cup squad.
Players who will miss the World Cup through injury
A list of players who will miss the 2022 World Cup with injury and whose tournaments are in jeopardy.
Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
Jurgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup through injury.
Sadio Mane learns World Cup fate after injury
Sadio Mane has learned his World Cup fate after suffering an injury for Bayern Munich.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Paulo Dybala at risk of missing World Cup after 'very bad' muscle injury
Paulo Dybala could miss the World Cup after suffering a muscle injury.
Reece James learns World Cup fate as Gareth Southgate makes decision
Reece James has been told by Gareth Southgate that he won't be going to the World Cup with England.
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Kevin De Bruyne admits 2022 World Cup could be his last
Kevin De Bruyne admits the 2022 World Cup could be his last.
Lionel Messi suffers injury two weeks before World Cup starts
Lionel Messi has an Achilles injury two weeks before the World Cup is due to begin and will miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Lorient.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James
Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
Sky Sports man confirms Tottenham now ready to sell 30-year-old in January
According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, Tottenham could be willing to cash in on Matt Doherty in January. The former Wolves man had to earn his spot last season as well as he forced his way into Conte’s starting XI bagging 2 goals and 3 assists in 6 games. However, an unfortunate injury against Aston Villa saw his season come to an end.
Why Kalvin Phillips is 'very hopeful' he will make the England World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is 'very hopeful' about making England's World Cup squad.
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to dispel doubts over their Premier League title credentials and go top of the table on Sunday as Liverpool bounced back with a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Chelsea offered barely anything going forward as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.
Antonio Conte explains team selection for Tottenham - Liverpool clash
Antonio Conte has explained his team selection as Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
When is England's World Cup squad announcement?
A look at when England's official squad announcement for the 2022 World Cup is, and who Gareth Southgate might select
