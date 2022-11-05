Read full article on original website
Related
Harriet Hageman: Thank You Wyoming, Now the Work Begins
When Harriet Hageman defeated incumbent U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney for her seat in the 2022 primary election, most assumed it served as a victory for the entire election. And they were right. Harriet Hageman defeated three other challengers en route to taking over Cheney's seat, winning the general...
WATCH: Yellowstone Wolves Are The Ultimate Herding Dog
It's pretty safe to say that in Yellowstone National Park there are two driving forces; grizzly bears and wolves. Now that most of the roads into the park have closed to prepare for the winter re-opening December 15th, when snowmobiles and snowcoaches are allowed by in. Toward the end of...
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Jackson, in Dissent, Issues First Supreme Court Opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion. It was a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
Election Results – Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with four counties reporting in, Megan Degenfelder will be Wyoming's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction.
What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?
Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0