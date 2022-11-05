ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Harriet Hageman: Thank You Wyoming, Now the Work Begins

When Harriet Hageman defeated incumbent U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney for her seat in the 2022 primary election, most assumed it served as a victory for the entire election. And they were right. Harriet Hageman defeated three other challengers en route to taking over Cheney's seat, winning the general...
WATCH: Yellowstone Wolves Are The Ultimate Herding Dog

It's pretty safe to say that in Yellowstone National Park there are two driving forces; grizzly bears and wolves. Now that most of the roads into the park have closed to prepare for the winter re-opening December 15th, when snowmobiles and snowcoaches are allowed by in. Toward the end of...
Jackson, in Dissent, Issues First Supreme Court Opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion. It was a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?

Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
