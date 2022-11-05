Read full article on original website
Inflation, democracy spur voters, Trump-Biden too
WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
House, Senate control remains uncertain as Democrats so far hold off worst-case ‘red wave’
WASHINGTON — The balance of power in Congress was still in question Tuesday after polls closed across the country and governors races in Florida, Massachusetts and several other states were called. Republicans appeared on track to flip the five seats necessary to control the House, but their successes so...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP U.S. Senate seat in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a venture...
2022 midterm election live updates: What to watch as high-stakes votes are tallied
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is here. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before dawn? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
Election conspiracies frame contests for secretary of state
Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out. In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state’s voting system. In some of the nation’s pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press. Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many...
Democrat defeats Keystone Party candidate to pick up longtime Republican held seat
The 104th state house district will be a pickup for Democrats. Two candidates were vying for the house seat on Tuesday, which has been represented by retiring Rep. Sue Helm, a Republican for eight terms.
Republican Doug Mastriano signals he will accept election results, but wait for all votes
In sharp contrast to his recent fiery demeanor on the campaign trail, Republican Doug Mastriano on Tuesday night in a subdued tone assured supporters that he was not done fighting for the governor’s office, even as many news and polling outlets called the race for his Democratic challenger, Josh Shapiro.
York County state senator wins second term
A state senator in York County has been re-elected to a second term. State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican from York Township defeated Judith Higgins, a small business owner 67.2% (74,332 votes) to 32.7% (36,127 votes) in the 28th state senate district. There were 151 write-in votes. Phillips-Hill has been...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania’s next governor
Josh Shapiro is projected to win the governor’s race in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press called the race at 12:16 a.m. At that time, Shapiro had 54.6% of the vote with 80% of the vote counted in the state. Opponent Doug Mastriano had 43.6% of the vote. The governor’s race...
Fetterman declares victory in U.S. Senate Race, while Oz vows to fight on
Democrat John Fetterman declared victory in the U.S. Senate race early Wednesday morning, after several news outlets called him the victor over Republican Mehmet Oz. With 83% of the vote counted, Fetterman had 49.5 % of the vote to Oz’s 48.1 %, a lead that led CNN, NBC and Fox News to call the race for Fetterman.
Pa. Senate race is most expensive in country — and it’s not even close
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s crucial U.S. Senate race has been the most expensive in the country this year — and it’s not even close. Democrat John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz and their political allies have spent a combined $312 million on a race that could determine control of the Senate, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.
