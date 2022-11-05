ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Inflation, democracy spur voters, Trump-Biden too

WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
2022 midterm election live updates: What to watch as high-stakes votes are tallied

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is here. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before dawn? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.
Election conspiracies frame contests for secretary of state

Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out. In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state’s voting system. In some of the nation’s pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
York County state senator wins second term

A state senator in York County has been re-elected to a second term. State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican from York Township defeated Judith Higgins, a small business owner 67.2% (74,332 votes) to 32.7% (36,127 votes) in the 28th state senate district. There were 151 write-in votes. Phillips-Hill has been...
Pa. Senate race is most expensive in country — and it’s not even close

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s crucial U.S. Senate race has been the most expensive in the country this year — and it’s not even close. Democrat John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz and their political allies have spent a combined $312 million on a race that could determine control of the Senate, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.
