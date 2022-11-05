Read full article on original website
UTM Student Radio Station Sweeps Awards
Martin, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-operated radio station, WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk,” was awarded first and second places in both categories offered in the college competitions at the inaugural Tennessee Association of Broadcasters “Excellence in Broadcasting” awards banquet. The event was held Oct. 4 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
UTM Veterans’ Week Activities Start Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will honor active military personnel and veterans through Veterans Week activities, held Nov. 7-11. Monday, Nov. 7, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., the UT Martin veterans team and ROTC representatives will visit the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt to visit with residents and provide dessert. Interested UT Martin students may also attend.
Area Radiology Students Earn 100% Pass Rate On First Try
JACKSON, TENN. – Class of 2022 Graduates from the Radiologic Technology (RADT) program at Jackson State Community College (JSCC) recently earned their National Certifications with a 100 percent pass rate on the first attempt of taking the exam. This marks the seventh year in a row for RADT graduates to do so, with 140 students sitting and passing their American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (AART) exam on the first attempt since 2016.
Grand Opening For ‘Divine Nine’ Plaza At MSU
Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Plaza, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 29. The “Divine Nine” NPHC organizations represented within the Plaza include:...
Henry Bruce Kelly
Henry Bruce Kelly, 72, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his residence. Henry was born Wednesday, November 1, 1950, in Camden, Tennessee, to the late Perry Bruce Kelly and the late Virginia Pearl Henry Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters: Emma Sue Herrin, Patricia “Pat” Curtis, Peggy Jean Sparks, and Judy Borchert; and one brother: Troy Wayne Kelly.
Election Results for Crockett County Nov. 8, 2022
Crockett County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Murray State To Host Author Donald Quist
The Murray State University Department of English and Philosophy is welcoming author Donald Quist to campus as part of the Murray State Reading Series. Quist will read from his work on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall Room 208 on Murray State’s campus. The reading is free and open to the public.
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
Manufacturers Open Doors For UC Students
Union City, Tenn.–Opportunities other than higher education are readily available for young people pondering their next step after graduation. Members of Union City High School’s Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) Systems class got a first-hand look at those possibilities recently when they toured two local businesses as part of Manufacturing Day.
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
Union City and Obion County School System’s Dealing With Return of Influenza
While several area school systems have been hit by high flu numbers, the Obion County and Union City School Systems has fared well so far. Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News about the status of their absentee numbers.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said they are fortunate that...
James Edward “Jim Ed” Lee
James Edward “Jim Ed” Lee, 84, beloved husband of Linda Lee, died peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at AHC of Paris. Jim Ed was born Monday, January 31, 1938, in Paris, Tennessee. He was reared by his paternal grandparents: the late Robert & Bonnie Nichols Lee. In addition to his grandparents, he was also preceded in death by one son: Eddie Lee; three sisters: Jane Webb, Janice McGlynn, and Glenda Lee Bucy; and one brother: Bobby Lee.
Election Results for Carroll County Nov. 8, 2022
Carroll County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 76. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 79. Brock Martin R 0% 0. Thomas Jefferson D 0% 0. Last updated: November 1, 2022 6:01 pm CDT. Carroll County: Atwood Mayor. Fridle Algee Jr....
HCHS Softball Clinic Postponed Until Summer
Paris, Tenn.–The HCHS Softball Winter Skills and Drills Clinic is being postponed until summer. If you have already sent payment, they will return your check/or refund your money to the address on the sign up form within the next few days. Sorry for the inconvenience. A new date will...
Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time
Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Where, When To Vote Election Day in Henry, Obion Counties
Tuesday, November 8, is the state and federal General Election Day. In Henry County, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Obion County, polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To vote in person, you must present a Photo ID. Sample...
Watch Our Election Night Coverage Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–We will be telecasting Election Night coverage again tonight. You can watch or listen our coverage as election results are announced from the Henry County Elections Commission. Once again, our anchors will be Darrin Thompson and Andy Collins, providing analysis, with News Director Shannon McFarlin and David Jackson...
Liquor-by-the-Drink, Councilman, Alderman and Mayors Races on Obion County Ballot
Voters in Obion County will go to the polls on Tuesday for the State and Federal General Election. Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said early voting drew 3,809 votes, which is usually about 50-percent received for the entire election.(AUDIO) Ms. Schlager said the local ballot will have contested races to attract...
Downtown Plaza Christmas Tree: Even Bigger & Brighter
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Parks and Recreation employees are busy installing this season’s Christmas tree for the Downtown Plaza, which will be four feet higher than before. Working hard were: from left, Cedric Byars, Clayton Lee and Robert Beard. With the tree being higher, that means even more lights will shine at the Plaza over the holidays. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
