ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Possible record-setting temperatures incoming this weekend

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372kW5_0izpRBjH00

PITTSBURGH — Today will be warm and muggy with dry weather through the daylight hours. Rain will return tonight into tomorrow. Highs will reach near the record, climbing into the upper 70s. If the high hits 80 degrees, then the record will be tied.

Get your outdoor activities in during the day. A front from the west will ignite showers tonight. As the front moves east, the rain will end. Most of the day Sunday will be dry.

The wind will be strong and from the south, rushing in at 10-20 mph and gusting at 30-40 mph. The winds will calm down after the front passes tomorrow morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Seasonably warm for Monday

PITTSBURGH — After a beautiful weekend, we step back into reality this week as temperatures will be closer to where we should be for this time of year, but still warm. We will see ample sunshine, and some morning fog, Monday with sunshine lasting until late week. Our next system does not look to impact us until Friday at the earliest to bring some showers. This system will also usher in a major cold blast as we head into next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

House fire breaks out in McKeesport

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Election Day deals, holiday-inspired lattes, and other Pittsburgh food news

Get rewarded for doing your civic duty at various spots throughout Pittsburgh. Adda Coffee & Tea will offer "free drip for everyone who brings in proof of voting" at all its locations. Customers who show their "I Voted" sticker at Square Cafe will receive a 10% discount. Burgatory is handing out free small milkshakes to dine-in customers who show their voting stub or sticker. Check the social media accounts for your favorite local restaurant, coffee shop, or bar on Tue., Nov. 8 to see if they have deals for casting your vote.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three Powerball tickets worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — It wasn't the big jackpot, but three lucky lottery players are each holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the tickets were sold at the following locations in Allegheny County:. 7-Eleven on McKnight Road in Ross Township. 7-Eleven on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Fat Butcher, A Whole-Animal Butcher Shop In Lawrenceville, Will Offer Fresh Meat, Deli Sandwiches

Steve Dawson can’t wait to chew the fat with local carnivores. His whole-animal butcher shop in Lawrenceville officially opens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locals can stop at Fat Butcher at 5151 Butler St. to stock up on fresh, locally sourced deli meat, sausages, ground pork, lamb chops, bacon and steaks that range from filet mignon and porterhouse to lesser known, but still tasty, cuts such as Santa Fe, Denver and teres major.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy