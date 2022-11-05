Possible record-setting temperatures incoming this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Today will be warm and muggy with dry weather through the daylight hours. Rain will return tonight into tomorrow. Highs will reach near the record, climbing into the upper 70s. If the high hits 80 degrees, then the record will be tied.

Get your outdoor activities in during the day. A front from the west will ignite showers tonight. As the front moves east, the rain will end. Most of the day Sunday will be dry.

The wind will be strong and from the south, rushing in at 10-20 mph and gusting at 30-40 mph. The winds will calm down after the front passes tomorrow morning.

