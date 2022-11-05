Read full article on original website
DC voters approve Initiative 82 to increase minimum wage for tipped workers
Tipped workers in D.C. will see their minimum wages increase over the course of the next five years. Voters approved Initiative 82 on the ballot, which will require employers to increase their mandatory base wage until 2027 when it matches the District's $16.10 minimum wage.
Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega.
Initiative 82 Gets Approval of DC Voters
People in D.C. voted in favor of Initiative 82 which is intended to increase the pay of tipped workers.
Election Night Headquarters of Dan Cox and Wes Moore in Maryland Governor Race
With awhile to go before polls close in Maryland, people gather at the election night headquarters of gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore.
Wes Moore Declared Winner of Maryland Gubernatorial Race
The Associated Press said Wes Moore will be Maryland's next governor, beating out Dan Cox in the gubernatorial race.
D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting
Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election.
