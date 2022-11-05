ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

dcnewsnow.com

Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Initiative 82 Gets Approval of DC Voters

People in D.C. voted in favor of Initiative 82 which is intended to increase the pay of tipped workers.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Wes Moore Declared Winner of Maryland Gubernatorial Race

The Associated Press said Wes Moore will be Maryland's next governor, beating out Dan Cox in the gubernatorial race.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting

Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election.
WASHINGTON, DC

