ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: The New York Marathon Leader Just Collapsed

The New York City Marathon is underway on Sunday morning, but the men's race's leader just collapsed. Daniel Do Nascimento, a Brazilian long distance runner, just collapsed during the 21st mile of the race on Sunday morning. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared the scary video on his Twitter feed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

2022 New York City Marathon results: Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi lead Kenyan sweep by winning in NYC debuts

Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi competed in the New York City Marathon for the first time Sunday, and they didn't merely win -- they made history. Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon in April, became the first man to complete the Boston-NYC double since 2011. Lokedi, meanwhile, claimed a victory in what was the first marathon of her career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidemagazine

Who Wore Which Shoes at the New York City Marathon?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. For a few miles early in the New York City Marathon, Desi Linden surged into the lead of the women’s elite field. The two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion didn’t think she’d run away and win the race that way, but she was just trying to keep the pace honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Under Armour’s Sharon Lokedi, Adidas’ Evans Chebet Win NYC Marathon in Inspiring Big Apple Debuts

Sharon Lokedi won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible major race debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph in the heat and humidity uncharacteristic of a November marathon day. Evans Chebet, the 33-year-old Kenyan runner sponsored by Adidas, won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:41. It was his first New York marathon, and caps off an exciting year for the athlete,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy