Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
NBC Sports
After New York City Marathon, the U.S. Olympic women’s team picture is crowded
NEW YORK — It did not take long for Aliphine Tuliamuk to find air conditioning after finishing seventh as the top American in the warmest New York City Marathon since 1985. She picked up her giggling 21-month-old daughter, Zoe, and placed her face directly in front of the cool air.
Video: The New York Marathon Leader Just Collapsed
The New York City Marathon is underway on Sunday morning, but the men's race's leader just collapsed. Daniel Do Nascimento, a Brazilian long distance runner, just collapsed during the 21st mile of the race on Sunday morning. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared the scary video on his Twitter feed.
FOX Sports
Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women's race in her debut at the event
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women's race in her debut at the event.
CBS Sports
2022 New York City Marathon results: Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi lead Kenyan sweep by winning in NYC debuts
Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi competed in the New York City Marathon for the first time Sunday, and they didn't merely win -- they made history. Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon in April, became the first man to complete the Boston-NYC double since 2011. Lokedi, meanwhile, claimed a victory in what was the first marathon of her career.
Ashton Kutcher -- and 50,000 other people -- are running the New York City marathon Sunday
If you're running in the New York City Marathon Sunday, watch out -- you might just be running alongside actor Ashton Kutcher.
Who Wore Which Shoes at the New York City Marathon?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. For a few miles early in the New York City Marathon, Desi Linden surged into the lead of the women’s elite field. The two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion didn’t think she’d run away and win the race that way, but she was just trying to keep the pace honest.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Delish
At 84, Steve Wertheimer Is One of the Oldest Runners to Finish the New York City Marathon
I had never been athletic. I could not run as a child. I don’t believe I had ever run up and down a basketball court once. My childhood exercises consisted of turning pages of books. When I was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1964, I reported to the...
This Nonbinary Runner Made New York City Marathon History
There's been an increasing — and long-deserved — push to make the running world more inclusive for nonbinary athletes, and yesterday marked a historic first: Jake Caswell, 25, became the first runner to be awarded prize money for winning the nonbinary division at the TCS New York City Marathon.
NYC Marathon runner wins 1st place and cash prize in nonbinary division
The top runners in the New York City Marathon’s nonbinary division won cash prizes Sunday, a first for a World Marathon Majors race. New York City resident Jacob Caswell, 25, finished first in the category and 172nd overall, running the 26.2-mile race in 2:45:12 and receiving a cash prize of $5,000.
Athletics-Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon in punishing heat
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race.
Under Armour’s Sharon Lokedi, Adidas’ Evans Chebet Win NYC Marathon in Inspiring Big Apple Debuts
Sharon Lokedi won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible major race debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph in the heat and humidity uncharacteristic of a November marathon day. Evans Chebet, the 33-year-old Kenyan runner sponsored by Adidas, won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:41. It was his first New York marathon, and caps off an exciting year for the athlete,...
Comments / 7