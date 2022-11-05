ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch Nicole approach Florida on these webcams

Tropical Storm Nicole was strengthening in the southwestern Atlantic on Tuesday. Nicole was on a path that is expected to take it through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida peninsula on Wednesday. Landfall in Florida could come on Thursday on the Sunshine State’s east coast. Hurricane warnings were already...
FLORIDA STATE
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 for signing up early in Ohio

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new customers in Ohio can secure $200 in free bets when they sign up early after clicking ➡️ here...
OHIO STATE
Maryland voters elect Wes Moore as first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
MARYLAND STATE
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
