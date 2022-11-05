Read full article on original website
Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states are also voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it...
GOP’s Abbott wins third term as Texas governor, beats Beto O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.
Watch Nicole approach Florida on these webcams
Tropical Storm Nicole was strengthening in the southwestern Atlantic on Tuesday. Nicole was on a path that is expected to take it through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida peninsula on Wednesday. Landfall in Florida could come on Thursday on the Sunshine State’s east coast. Hurricane warnings were already...
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
At least 1 ticket won $2 billion Powerball prize, lottery officials say
LOS ANGELES — With suspense only growing after Powerball officials delayed the Monday drawing for the record-breaking jackpot, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion grand prize were announced early Tuesday — and it looks like there was at least one winning ticket. California Lottery officials said the...
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
CNN projects Josh Shapiro win in Pa. governor’s race
OAKS, Pa. - CNN has declared Attorney General Josh Shapiro the winner in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The projection was made at 11:10 p.m., with Shapiro holding an 11 percentage point lead over Doug Mastriano, 54.6 percent to 43.5 percent. That was with about 74 percent of the Pennsylvania count in.
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
Maryland voters elect Wes Moore as first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
Controversial D.C. tipping proposal approved by voters for 2nd time
WASHINGTON — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington’s bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to...
Massachusetts’ Healey becomes first lesbian elected governor in U.S.
BOSTON — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania’s next governor
Josh Shapiro is projected to win the governor’s race in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press called the race at 12:16 a.m. At that time, Shapiro had 54.6% of the vote with 80% of the vote counted in the state. Opponent Doug Mastriano had 43.6% of the vote. The governor’s race...
Pennsylvania high school football week 11 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Football Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Homeless man managed to take ride on Pa. school bus | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Major news outlets call Pa. governor’s race for Shapiro
As of 11 p.m. at least four major news organizations, NBC News, USAToday, CBS and Fox have called the Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro. With 62 percent of the vote in the Democrat Shapiro, holds a 55 % to 43 % over Republican challenger Doug Mastriano. PennLive relies...
Republican Doug Mastriano signals he will accept election results, but wait for all votes
In sharp contrast to his recent fiery demeanor on the campaign trail, Republican Doug Mastriano on Tuesday night in a subdued tone assured supporters that he was not done fighting for the governor’s office, even as many news and polling outlets called the race for his Democratic challenger, Josh Shapiro.
Pa. voters will play major role in power balance in 118th Congress
HARRISBURG — Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years —...
