This Southern Indiana Resort Is Perfect For A Festive Holiday Weekend Getaway — Why You’ll Love It

duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off season of holiday festivities
The Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off the Christmas Season in Dubois Count this week. This year marks the 37th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll. Visitors can enjoy a day of shopping on 4th Street, free carriage rides, photos with Santa, Yoga with the Grinch, and so many more festive happenings. Full...
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN, might be the ideal destination. Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes...
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
evansvilleliving.com
The Grass Is Greener
Julie and J.T. McCarty are no strangers to intricate, stunning landscaping. The owners of Colonial Classics have designed gorgeous residential gardens and premier outdoor spaces for decades. But when it comes to their own backyard, the McCartys leave no stone unturned in creating the same peaceful oasis they deliver to customers.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 11-13
One of the greatest country music artists out there, you can see Jake Owen perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer will be joined by guest Mackenzie Carpenter for a night of country croonin’ right here in the heart of the city. This multiple chart-topping singer.songwriter will perform new singles and classic hits alike at this concert, and you won’t want to miss the chance to see Owen up close and personal. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased right here.
wbiw.com
Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek will be open next week
BEDFORD – Crews continue to work on Lawrence County Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews are working on the approaches and the bridge should be open next week weather permitting. The bridge was closed...
Princeton pizza place promises “You’ve Had Worse”
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten. Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on […]
WTHI
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
14news.com
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Coffee with Mayor Vonderheide Monday, Nov. 14
Next Monday, November 14, the Jasper Chamber will host Mayor Dean Vonderheide at the Jasper Train Depot from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. for an informal overview of the City of Jasper. No need to RSVP, just show up for the conversation and a cup of coffee courtesy of the chamber. A Q&A session is also planned.
vincennespbs.org
Saturday Winds knocked out Power
High winds in the area created power outages throughout the region on Saturday. Outages were reported in Knox, Daviess, Gibson, and Martin and surrounding Counties. Duke Energy had 2,000-plus customers out at one point while Win-Energy reported around 1500 powerless. Washington residents also experience an outage.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
