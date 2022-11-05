Don’t drive past a ‘road closed’ sign. How to drive safely during Whatcom flooding

While many areas along the Nooksack River are warned to prepare for flooding , storms bring safety issues to all parts of Whatcom County.

Whatcom County Public Works warns drivers to be careful on wet roads and to not ignore road closure signs whether you’re driving downtown or near your home.

The agency monitors the county’s road system for lowland flooding and even snow when winter weather comes around.

“In the event that the road is unsafe to travel, we must close the road. Please, PLEASE do not drive around the road closed signs. Not only is it illegal, it is not a smart thing to do. A cubic foot of water weighs over 62 pounds, that is a lot of weight pushing against the side of your vehicle and deceptively dangerous to try and walk through,” Roland Middleton, special programs manager of the public works administration, wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

A puddle can be deeper than you expect or something more dangerous could be the reason the road has been closed.

“When people drive into a closed road they are not only putting their lives in danger but putting others at risk as well. When they become stuck and surrounded by water first responders come to help them. That means those same responders are not available to help others. When it comes to driving past a road closed sign, people have the choice to stay out of harms way,” Middleton wrote.

A driver is helped out of his car after he tried to drive on a closed road near on Roeder Avenue in 2009. Whatcom County Public Works asks drivers to not ignore road closure signs. Flood water can be deeper than expected or contain other hazards. Staff/The Bellingham Herald

How to drive safely in the rain

▪ Before getting on the road, check online for current road closures and restrictions in Whatcom County.

▪ Drivers can prepare their cars to avoid hydroplaning in wet weather and can learn driving practices to drive safely in rain or minor flooding.

▪ The Whatcom County River and Flood Division also advises drivers not to drive where there is water over the road, as the road may be washed out. The division also suggests you abandon your car if your vehicle stalls in a flooded area and seek higher ground.

▪ Middleton also asks drivers to slow down in wet weather to avoid dangerous situations.