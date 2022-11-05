ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Don’t drive past a ‘road closed’ sign. How to drive safely during Whatcom flooding

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaIM7_0izpQny800

While many areas along the Nooksack River are warned to prepare for flooding , storms bring safety issues to all parts of Whatcom County.

Whatcom County Public Works warns drivers to be careful on wet roads and to not ignore road closure signs whether you’re driving downtown or near your home.

The agency monitors the county’s road system for lowland flooding and even snow when winter weather comes around.

“In the event that the road is unsafe to travel, we must close the road. Please, PLEASE do not drive around the road closed signs. Not only is it illegal, it is not a smart thing to do. A cubic foot of water weighs over 62 pounds, that is a lot of weight pushing against the side of your vehicle and deceptively dangerous to try and walk through,” Roland Middleton, special programs manager of the public works administration, wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

A puddle can be deeper than you expect or something more dangerous could be the reason the road has been closed.

“When people drive into a closed road they are not only putting their lives in danger but putting others at risk as well. When they become stuck and surrounded by water first responders come to help them. That means those same responders are not available to help others. When it comes to driving past a road closed sign, people have the choice to stay out of harms way,” Middleton wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egDLk_0izpQny800
A driver is helped out of his car after he tried to drive on a closed road near on Roeder Avenue in 2009. Whatcom County Public Works asks drivers to not ignore road closure signs. Flood water can be deeper than expected or contain other hazards. Staff/The Bellingham Herald

How to drive safely in the rain

▪ Before getting on the road, check online for current road closures and restrictions in Whatcom County.

▪ Drivers can prepare their cars to avoid hydroplaning in wet weather and can learn driving practices to drive safely in rain or minor flooding.

▪ The Whatcom County River and Flood Division also advises drivers not to drive where there is water over the road, as the road may be washed out. The division also suggests you abandon your car if your vehicle stalls in a flooded area and seek higher ground.

▪ Middleton also asks drivers to slow down in wet weather to avoid dangerous situations.

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight

Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms

School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
ARLINGTON, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
130
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy