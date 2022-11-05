ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Bellingham will open an overnight shelter this week for those living outside as cold Canadian air sweeps across Whatcom County, possibly bringing snow flurries to the lowlands.

Temperatures will drop below freezing starting Sunday night, Nov. 6, and lingering showers could turn to snow flurries for the morning commute on Monday, Nov. 7.

A chance of rain or snow continues until about noon Monday and again Monday night, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“There is still uncertainty regarding any lowland snowfall potential,” meteorologist Maddie Kristell said in the online forecast discussion Friday, Nov. 4.

No significant accumulation of snow is expected, but roads could be slippery in the early morning and evening hours.

Colder temperatures will remain until the end of the week, but mostly sunny skies are expected.

In response, the city of Bellingham and the Whatcom County Health Department are partnering with local nonprofit Road2Home to operate an overnight shelter on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 7-8, according to a joint statement Friday, Nov. 4, from the city of Bellingham and Whatcom County.

That shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. in the Civic Athletic Complex, 1355 Civic Field Way.

Other winter-specific services are expected to be available later this season, including a daytime warming center at the Bellingham Public Library, and partnerships between Lighthouse Mission and Christ the King Church, between First Presbyterian Church and the YWCA, and services hosted by Ferndale Community Services that will increase shelter space over the winter, the statement said.

