City prepares for icy Bellingham roads ahead of cold weather

The city of Bellingham is preparing for the cold season by preparing a salt brine mixture and training crews on de-icing roadways.

Street crews received training Thursday, Nov. 3, on how to load city trucks with the salt brine and properly disperse it ahead of freezing temperatures.

City staff consistently monitor the weather to plan in advance for de-icing. Main city roads are typically treated 3-5 days ahead of a freeze event, according to Marty Gray, maintenance superintendent for the Bellingham Public Works Department’s Operations Division.

The city’s salt brine is about 24% salt and 76% water. The city makes thousands of gallons every year to use ahead of a cold snap, which Bellingham could see as early as next week.

The mixture can be applied while it’s raining, as long as the rain is not too heavy. The more times the mixture is applied before a freeze event, the better, Gray said.

The salt brine mixture makes ice less likely to form on the roads. If snow does fall, the mixture makes it easier to clear, according to Gray.

City street crews pump a salt brine mixture into a truck tank Thursday, Nov. 3, in Bellingham. The mixture is dispersed on city streets ahead of freeze events to prevent ice from forming. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald