Hawkins County concludes early voting for the November election with more than 6,000 votes

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders
ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote Tuesday in the general election. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Johnson City Press
Washington County election office releases early voting totals
Unofficial early voting results have been posted by the Washington County election office. In the Johnson City commission race, early voting totals are:
Johnson City Press
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races. In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker...
Johnson City Press
CHARTS: Live election results
Polls in Northeast Tennessee closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first election returns are starting to come in. The Johnson City Press is following several key races across the area and will update these charts as results come in.
Johnson City Press
Watching the returns from Tuesday's midterm elections
The party faithful in Johnson City were keeping track of local and national returns from Tuesday's midterm elections. The Washington County Republican Party joined Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, R-1st District, in keeping up with the results at Rock's Wood Fried Pizza, 3119 Bristol Highway.
Johnson City Press
Vest, Wolfe & Causey all uncontested in Jonesborough election
Tuesday marked mid-term elections across the country, and Jonesborough had three uncontested races for local government positions on the ballot. These results are considered unofficial until certified by the Washington County Election Commission.
Johnson City Press
Two incumbents, two newcomers to fill seats for Johnson City Board of Education
Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two former members preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election. Incumbents Thomas Hager Jr. and Kathy Hall won their bids for new terms on the board in Tuesday’s voting. They...
Johnson City Press
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
Voters in Erwin and the town of Unicoi each returned an incumbent to their respective boards of Mayor and Aldermen, while voters in Unicoi also chose not to retain an incumbent. In Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox-Vaughn and...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day
BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it could be possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational...
Johnson City Press
Jenny Brock, John Hunter reelected to Johnson City Commission
Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 8
Nov. 8, 1888: According to The Comet, “For the next thirty days corn will be taken in payment for The Comet. Farmers in arrears will please take notice and bring in the corn at once, as only a limited supply will be taken. This offer holds good until our hog starves to death for want of corn.”
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
Johnson City Press
Polls are opened Tuesday in Tennessee until 8 p.m.
Area polls will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to decide Tuesday’s midterm election. The local ballot includes races for Congress, Tennessee governor and seats in the state General Assembly. Voters will decide a number of municipal races, including contests for the Johnson City Board of Education and City Commission.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
Johnson City Press
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
Johnson City Press
New Fastpace Health clinic to open in Johnson City
Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City. The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18
East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, Nov. 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
Johnson City Press
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Johnson City Press
Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring
KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
Comments / 0