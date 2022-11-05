ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County concludes early voting for the November election with more than 6,000 votes

By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders

ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote Tuesday in the general election. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

No surprises in Carter County voting

ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races. In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

CHARTS: Live election results

Polls in Northeast Tennessee closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first election returns are starting to come in. The Johnson City Press is following several key races across the area and will update these charts as results come in.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watching the returns from Tuesday's midterm elections

The party faithful in Johnson City were keeping track of local and national returns from Tuesday's midterm elections. The Washington County Republican Party joined Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, R-1st District, in keeping up with the results at Rock's Wood Fried Pizza, 3119 Bristol Highway.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Two incumbents, two newcomers to fill seats for Johnson City Board of Education

Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two former members preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election. Incumbents Thomas Hager Jr. and Kathy Hall won their bids for new terms on the board in Tuesday’s voting. They...
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day

BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it could be possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jenny Brock, John Hunter reelected to Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 8

Nov. 8, 1888: According to The Comet, “For the next thirty days corn will be taken in payment for The Comet. Farmers in arrears will please take notice and bring in the corn at once, as only a limited supply will be taken. This offer holds good until our hog starves to death for want of corn.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Polls are opened Tuesday in Tennessee until 8 p.m.

Area polls will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to decide Tuesday’s midterm election. The local ballot includes races for Congress, Tennessee governor and seats in the state General Assembly. Voters will decide a number of municipal races, including contests for the Johnson City Board of Education and City Commission.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough

Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18

East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, Nov. 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
Johnson City Press

Events scheduled for Veterans Day

A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring

KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy