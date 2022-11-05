ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's talk business: Pueblo City and County Economic Outlook Forum is Nov. 18

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

The City and County of Pueblo Economic Outlook Forum is set to run from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Guest speakers will include: Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, Councilman Dennis Flores, Pueblo County Commission Chair Garrison Ortiz; Tatiana Bailey, executive director of Data Driven Economic Strategies; Patty Erjavec, president of Pueblo Community College; and Shannon Baker, mission coordinator for Pueblo Economic Development Corp.

Court Appointed Special Advocates' Zane Grant receives state honor

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Pueblo Executive Director Zane Grant was recently named Colorado CASA Staff Member of the Year for his exemplary leadership with the organization both locally and statewide.

CASA supports and promotes court-appointed advocates who are assigned to help abused or neglected children during the court process. In addition to opening CASA of Pueblo in 2002, Zane assumed management of Heart of Colorado CASA in Cañon City in 2012, and in 2017 helped launch and manage the Heart of Colorado CASA in La Junta.

He is the agency's only director to manage three programs that serve eight counties.

Grant is being recognized for going above and beyond by managing the rural operations and helping Pueblo’s rapidly growing program. He has introduced new youth development programs, including Fostering Futures and the Safe Baby Court Team program, both of which have become templates for CASA programs in the state and in the nation, according to a CASA report.

Fuel & Iron Food Hall founders win economic development award

The Fuel & Iron Food Hall's founders have been presented with a 2022 EDIE Award for "Company of the Year" from the Economic Development Council of Colorado , which recognizes significant contributions to Colorado's economy.

Fuel & Iron Food Hall founders Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn are overseeing the transformation of the long-vacant 1915 Holmes Hardware building at 400 S. Union Ave. It will house a five-restaurant food hall, a bar and a coffee and ice cream shop on the first floor while the second and third floors will house apartments.

"This year's EDIE award was particularly poignant for us because it was created by Johnny’s Boiler Shop & Metal Works , a staple of craftsmanship and skill in Pueblo since 1946. This handcrafted award was made with heart and soul by Pueblo metal workers from American steel, a legacy we're committed to honoring with the Fuel & Iron project," they said in a press release.

Parkview wins health care information honor

Parkview Health System has been honored with a College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Digital Health Most Wired achievement.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed, Parkview Health System ranked in the top 70 in information technology areas like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement.

“This isn’t just an information technology award, this award is about all our staff embracing technology in the improvement of health care,” said Bo Clark, Parkview's vice president of information technology. "Our adoption of cutting edge technologies assists us in providing exceptional care.”

Home health award goes to Sangre de Cristo Community Care

Sangre de Cristo Community Care, 1920 Valley Drive, has been honored by the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems 2022 awards.

The annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience andhigh-quality care as measured from the patient’s point of view. Janell Solomon, director of compliance, said the honor directly represents the passion the agency's employees have for providing patient care.

The agency serves Pueblo, Trinidad, Walsenburg, Cañon City and La Junta.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Let's talk business: Pueblo City and County Economic Outlook Forum is Nov. 18

