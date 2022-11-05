Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say
Two teenagers were shot in a West Side alley, Chicago police said.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with picking up gun dropped after River North shooting that killed 1, injured 3
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Brighton Park sidewalk, police say
A 14-year-old boy was shot on a Southwest Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
'I'm going to burn you': Man who set security station at FBI Chicago facility on fire made previous threats
CHICAGO - A man accused of setting a security station on fire at the FBI Chicago Field Office on the Near West Side Friday allegedly made threats against law enforcement at the same location last month. At about 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 7, James Lofton allegedly approached the security station...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI
CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
fox32chicago.com
Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head. Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect who shot Merrionette Park off-duty cop was serving probation for 2021 gun conviction
MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. - A person accused of shooting an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer Saturday is currently serving a two-year probation for a 2021 gun conviction. The police officer, a 51-year-old woman, was driving along 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy shot at her.
