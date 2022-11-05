ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with picking up gun dropped after River North shooting that killed 1, injured 3

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com

Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
fox32chicago.com

Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
