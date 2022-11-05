Stabbing on 4300 Block of S. Salina Street – On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at around 1:41 A.M., Officers responded to the 4300 block of S. Salina Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 40-year-old female with a stab wound to the wrist. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The incident location was reported to be at a gas station located at 968 E. Brighton Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO