ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh

Syracuse took the floor for the first time since finishing 16-17 in the 2021-22 season, and easily defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 90-72, in their first matchup since 2015. Here are the main takeaways from the win. 1. Syracuse starts the season playing man defense. In October, Syracuse head coach...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
SYRACUSE, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Takeaways: What to Make of Pitt’s Win Against Syracuse

PITTSBURGH — Pitt didn’t blow a fourth quarter lead against Syracuse. It was an encouraging sign after back-to-back blown leads — and a third against Georgia Tech two games prior — but Pitt was still outscored. Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt nailed a 48-yard field goal with 4:52...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

SPD Crime Blotter November 1-6, 2022

Stabbing on 4300 Block of S. Salina Street – On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at around 1:41 A.M., Officers responded to the 4300 block of S. Salina Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 40-year-old female with a stab wound to the wrist. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The incident location was reported to be at a gas station located at 968 E. Brighton Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy