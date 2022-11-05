Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 90-72 win over Lehigh
Syracuse took the floor for the first time since finishing 16-17 in the 2021-22 season, and easily defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 90-72, in their first matchup since 2015. Here are the main takeaways from the win. 1. Syracuse starts the season playing man defense. In October, Syracuse head coach...
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100
Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: What to Make of Pitt’s Win Against Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — Pitt didn’t blow a fourth quarter lead against Syracuse. It was an encouraging sign after back-to-back blown leads — and a third against Georgia Tech two games prior — but Pitt was still outscored. Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt nailed a 48-yard field goal with 4:52...
Fire on Syracuse’s Northside
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on South Salina Street in Syracuse; police release name
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 49-year-old woman was killed this weekend after a vehicle struck her on South Salina Street, city police said. Alvina Grant was walking in the 3000 block of South Salina Street at 1:11 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit her, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
urbancny.com
SPD Crime Blotter November 1-6, 2022
Stabbing on 4300 Block of S. Salina Street – On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at around 1:41 A.M., Officers responded to the 4300 block of S. Salina Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 40-year-old female with a stab wound to the wrist. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The incident location was reported to be at a gas station located at 968 E. Brighton Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
