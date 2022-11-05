Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Diane Hoegren
GRAND ISLAND — Diane E. Hoegren, 76, of Grand Island died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at CHI- Health St. Francis. Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
Kearney Hub
Holiday craft show is Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
KEARNEY — More than 250 booths and live entertainment will be part of the Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Exposition Center at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Vendors will sell clothing, jewelry, pottery, crafts, sweaters, sweatshirts, wine,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her
GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Kearney Hub
Winter hours in effect for Kearney landfill, yard waste site
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has issued a reminder about the start of winter hours for landfill and yard waste at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The city's Sanitation Division recently announced the start of winter hours, which took effect on Monday.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Spirit & Gremlin
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Spirit and Gremlin at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Spirit and I am a happy little dog looking to find my forever home! I am a very spunky little pup with a very happy-go-lucky attitude. It does not take much to please me, as long as you don't mind me being attached at your hip. I LOVE to play and have a lot of energy! Toys are my absolute favorite thing in the world...next to treats. I am very friendly and affectionate and would make a great lap dog for somebody! I love playing with my best friend Gremlin (who was brought to the shelter with me) but I am not friends with every dog I meet. I will need to meet any other dogs or kiddos in the home just to be sure it is a good fit for me!"
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph.
Kearney Hub
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south.
Kearney Hub
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains
School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Buschkoetter and Moore win seats on Kearney City Council
KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community. “My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that,...
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball Consolation Games
Minden 3, North Bend Central 0 Minden picked up the third-place trophy in Class C1, beating North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday. Mattie Kamery led the Whippets (34-4) with 12 kills and 17 set assists. Myla Emery had 11 kills and 17 assists. Emery and Milly Jacobsen had...
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
KSNB Local4
Quiet and cool weather the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
