PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi — along with the entire coaching staff — has stressed the importance of execution for weeks. The recipe for increased success was execution. It made Konata Mumpfield’s 29-yard catch and run on a bubble screen in the third quarter that much more important, as Kedon Slovis got the ball to his playmaker, Jared Wayne laid a key block downfield and Mumpfield followed his blockers for a nice chunk play.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO