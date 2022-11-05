Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate control down to five races; John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Voices: If you’re worried New York is about to elect a Republican, here’s what you need to know
Logically, a state like New York shouldn’t vote Republican. The 6.5 million registered Democratic voters in the state dwarf the 2.9 million Republicans. Even if you throw in the 3 million independent voters here, Republicans still wouldn’t surpass the massive built-in lead Democrats have.With that in mind, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul should be resting comfortably. And her opponent, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, should be flailing about somewhere in rural upstate, surrounded by true believers but ignored by everybody else as more competitive elections around the country suck up all the attention. But that’s not what’s happening now.Over the past...
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly led his Republican rival, venture capitalist Blake Masters, but the race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate was too early to call.
White poppies gaining acceptance in UK, say campaigners
Concerns about conflicts and more young people becoming politicised thought to be behind increasing use of peace symbol
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
