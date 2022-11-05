Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Emmet County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charge for Fairmont Man
Dolliver, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Emmet County last week. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 38-year-old Mathew Mixson of Fairmont was stopped for a traffic violation near Dolliver late Friday afternoon when he was allegedly found to be in possession drug related items.
kiow.com
Wright County Roads to Slowdown Blading and Mowing
The Wright County Secondary Road Department has begun to slowdown in a couple of areas according to Engineer Adam Clemons. While road blading is slowing down, another area has hit a snag according to Clemons. Regardless, Clemons has a backup plan while they wait for the hub that holds the...
kiow.com
Carly Appointed Ward 1 Councilperson in Forest City
Forest City City Council appoints Carly Carper to Ward 1 City Council Seat. Carly has lived in Forest City since 2019. Prior to moving to Forest City, Carly lived in Clear Lake, IA where she was born and raised. She has worked at MBT Bank for 81/2 years. Carly continues...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
superhits1027.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect Sunday afternoon for Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWEST IOWA…. The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 004 Emmet, Fire weather zone 005 Kossuth, Fire weather zone 006...
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
KIMT
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Election Results
The Winnebago County Election results saw Terry Derby retain his seat as County Supervisor in District 1. Bill Jensvold returns as County Supervisor for District 3. Meanwhile Julie Swenson will remain as County Treasurer. The County Recorder race saw Shanna Eastvold win by just under a thousand votes over Kris...
kiow.com
Election ’22: Winnebago County Changes Polling Location
There has been a change in the upcoming election involving where people will vote. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss released a statement that persons who live in Forest City Ward 3 and rural Forest Township of Supervisor District 3 will no longer vote at the Forest City Senior Community Center.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
kiow.com
Wright County Board to Discuss Family Farm Applications
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am with a discussion by Tonee Nickolas, Wright County Assessor. She wants the board to review and take action on allowing or disallowing Family Farm applications submitted to the county. The board will review each application separately and make a determination on each.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
kiow.com
Rollin Eivins
Rollin Eivins, 55, of Kanawha, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial services for Rollie Eivins will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will be held from...
kiow.com
Hancock County Election Results
The Hancock County Election results saw both Florence “Sis” Greiman and Gary Rayhons win back their seats for County Supervisor. Meanwhile Deborah Engstler won by 241 votes to remain as County Treasurer over Linda Juhl. The County Recorder will be Tracey Marshall who ran unopposed. Blake Norman will...
kiow.com
Kossuth County Election Results
The Kossuth County elections results saw Carter Nath defeating Galen Casey 930-529 for the County Supervisor District 1 post. Meanwhile Joshua Wechter wins the Supervisor District 3 seat over Donnie Loss 730-610 votes. Kyle Steckler won the District 4 seat unopposed. The Kossuth County Treasurer is Nick Rahm who ran...
KIMT
Arrest made in email threats of violence to MC Community School District
MASON CITY, IA - An arrest has been made by the Mason City Police Department in reports of threats of violence emailed to the Mason City Community School District Saturday. MCPD said on Saturday, the Mason City School District reported email threats of violence that had been received during the overnight hours from an unidentified email account.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court
A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Board to Meet Today
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss secondary road issues with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will update the board on any current projects or repairs that may need to be done before the colder days set in here shortly. Drainage matters will also...
Comments / 0