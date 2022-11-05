Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller
The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal
Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
Patrice Bergeron ‘Glad’ Bruins Were Heard Ahead Of Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room factored in the decision. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, and he said Monday he was “glad” the...
Patriots Legend Trolls Ex-Teammate Following Win Over Colts
Though Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that thrilling on the field, it provided an opportunity for former players to rekindle the rivalry off of it. Darius Butler, a former second-round pick of the Patriots who spent six of his nine NFL...
Nifty Play Design Leads To Special Teams Highlight, Patriots Touchdown
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be crediting special teams coach Cam Achord for New England’s first touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ special teams unit delivered a massive momentum shift in Sunday’s Week 9 game when cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked...
Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign
When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there. On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The...
Bills’ Josh Allen Downplays Severity Of Elbow Injury Suffered In Loss
The Buffalo Bills dropped their second game of the season Sunday, falling to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. That may be the least of their worries though. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his right elbow after being sacked by Jets cornerback Bryce Hall on one of the final plays of Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to New York. The NFL’s preseason MVP favorite was asked about the apparent injury at his postgame press conference.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to bounce back from just their second loss of the season as Boston plays host to the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday night. Boston had its seven-game win streak snapped Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bruins winger Craig Smith will return to the...
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Provides Game-Winner Vs. Blues
The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, at TD Garden on Monday night. The win puts the Black and Gold at 11-2-0 on the season, and the Blues fell to 3-7-0 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense was all over the Blues...
MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand
For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Late Grizzlies Rally To Net Win
The Boston Celtics recorded their third straight win on Monday night by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies, 109-106, at FedExForum. The Celtics improved to 7-3 while the Grizzlies went to 7-4 after losing on their home floor for the first time this season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’
Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston. “No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in...
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Torey Krug Returns To TD Garden With Blues As Bruins Win 3-1
Torey Krug was back at TD Garden, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming with the Boston Bruins walking away with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. In his second game back in Boston since joining the Blues, Krug recorded an assist in his team’s loss.
Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues
The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
